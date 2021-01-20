How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 challenges - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 8 challenges are here, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete them all in no time, with some handy tips along the way.

We’re now halfway through Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, and the weekly challenges just keep on coming to help players earn that all-important XP to level up their Battle Pass.

The introduction of Predator to the island may be taking everyone’s attention right now, but you’ll still want to make time for the Week 8 challenges as they’ll need to be completed by Thursday, January 28.

This week features a farming theme, as three of the challenges will require players to visit either a Farm or a Farmers Market on the map. Aside from those, there are some more standard quests like dealing Pistol damage and collecting Gold Bars.

Without further ado, here are the seven Epic quests you’ll need to complete this week, as well as the single Legendary quest that’ll earn you a significant chunk of XP.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Quests

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (3)

Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm (1)

Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm (1)

Pistol Damage (250)

Collect Gold Bars (500)

Blow up a gas pump (1)

Distance traveled Gliding (3,500)

Let’s start with the basic ones: You’ll gain Gliding distance every time you play a match and jump from the Battle Bus. Similarly, you’ll collect Gold Bars in everyday play, but you can speed this one along by searching tills, safes, and destroying washing machines.

Pistol damage is easy, as you’ll simply need to find a Pistol (they’re very common) and shoot other players. You may find it easier to go after IO Guards, as their aim isn’t great, and remember that using a rarer Pistol will deal more damage.

Blowing up a gas pump should be as simple as visiting a gas station and shooting one of the gas pumps out the front until they explode. We’ll have guides for the Farm challenges when they go live, so be sure to check back then.

As always, completing each of these challenges will bag you a sweet 20,000 XP, meaning there’s a total of 140,000 XP to be earned. And that’s not even including this week’s Legendary quest.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Legendary Quest

Eat Fish (10/20/30/40/50)

To complete the Week 8 Legendary quest, you’ll need to eat fish. You can do this by fishing with a Rod or Harpoon Gun, or by using explosives such as Grenades or a Motorboat’s missiles to blow them up.

Simple, right? Well, there are multiple tiers to this challenge, and if you want to complete them all and get yourself a whopping 55,500 XP you’ll need to eat a grand total of 50 fish.

While finding 50 fish might take you a while, it should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s Legendary challenge, which had some players calling for “trash” vehicle challenges to be removed from the game.

Remember, you’ll have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to complete all of these weekly challenges before they disappear when Week 9 rolls around.