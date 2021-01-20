 How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 challenges - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 challenges

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:07

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 8 Challenges
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 8 challenges are here, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete them all in no time, with some handy tips along the way.

We’re now halfway through Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, and the weekly challenges just keep on coming to help players earn that all-important XP to level up their Battle Pass.

The introduction of Predator to the island may be taking everyone’s attention right now, but you’ll still want to make time for the Week 8 challenges as they’ll need to be completed by Thursday, January 28.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 brings fresh challenges to the mix.

This week features a farming theme, as three of the challenges will require players to visit either a Farm or a Farmers Market on the map. Aside from those, there are some more standard quests like dealing Pistol damage and collecting Gold Bars.

Without further ado, here are the seven Epic quests you’ll need to complete this week, as well as the single Legendary quest that’ll earn you a significant chunk of XP.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Quests

  • Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (3)
  • Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm (1)
  • Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm (1)
  • Pistol Damage (250)
  • Collect Gold Bars (500)
  • Blow up a gas pump (1)
  • Distance traveled Gliding (3,500)

Let’s start with the basic ones: You’ll gain Gliding distance every time you play a match and jump from the Battle Bus. Similarly, you’ll collect Gold Bars in everyday play, but you can speed this one along by searching tills, safes, and destroying washing machines.

Fortnite gold bars
Epic Games
There’s new Quests, Bounties and other things for Tfue to explore.

Pistol damage is easy, as you’ll simply need to find a Pistol (they’re very common) and shoot other players. You may find it easier to go after IO Guards, as their aim isn’t great, and remember that using a rarer Pistol will deal more damage.

Blowing up a gas pump should be as simple as visiting a gas station and shooting one of the gas pumps out the front until they explode. We’ll have guides for the Farm challenges when they go live, so be sure to check back then.

As always, completing each of these challenges will bag you a sweet 20,000 XP, meaning there’s a total of 140,000 XP to be earned. And that’s not even including this week’s Legendary quest.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Legendary Quest

  • Eat Fish (10/20/30/40/50)

To complete the Week 8 Legendary quest, you’ll need to eat fish. You can do this by fishing with a Rod or Harpoon Gun, or by using explosives such as Grenades or a Motorboat’s missiles to blow them up.

Simple, right? Well, there are multiple tiers to this challenge, and if you want to complete them all and get yourself a whopping 55,500 XP you’ll need to eat a grand total of 50 fish.

Epic Games
You’ll need to get fishing if you want to complete the Week 8 Legendary quest.

While finding 50 fish might take you a while, it should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s Legendary challenge, which had some players calling for “trash” vehicle challenges to be removed from the game.

Remember, you’ll have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to complete all of these weekly challenges before they disappear when Week 9 rolls around.

Fortnite

Where to find Predator’s apartment at Hunter’s Haven in Fortnite

Published: 20/Jan/2021 14:14

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator's Apartment
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite players looking to unlock the Bio-Helmet Online emote will need to visit Predator’s apartment, and we’ve got a handy location map to make that a whole lot easier.

Predator has finally made his grand entrance on The Island. As expected, you can find him as a Boss character at Stealthy Stronghold, where he protects an incredible Mythic item that lets you turn invisible.

Once you’ve defeated Predator – be warned, it’s an incredibly difficult challenge – and unlocked his skin, you’ll want to set your sights on completing the rest of the Jungle Hunter Quests to grab yourself the full Predator cosmetics set.

Predator Boss Fortnite
Epic Games
Predator is the latest epic crossover skin in Fortnite Season 5.

Alongside the Predator skin, players with this season’s Battle Pass will be able to unlock a Yautja Wristblades pickaxe, a Hunter’s Trophy back bling, a Bio-Helmet Online emote, and a Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap.

Right now, we’re going to help you complete the ‘Visit Predator’s Apartment in Hunter’s Haven as Predator’ quest to unlock the sweet Bio-Helmet Online emote that lets Predator take his mask off.

Predator’s apartment location in Fortnite

As the quest description suggests, you’ll need to head to Hunter’s Haven to find Predator’s apartment. This point of interest is located near the center of the map, just south of the Zero Point and the sandy area.

The building that contains Predator’s apartment is at the northwest of Hunter’s Haven. We’ve marked it on the handy map below so you should have no trouble finding it.

Fortnite Predator's Apartment Location
Epic Games
Predator’s apartment is located here in Hunter’s Haven.

As there will be a lot of other players hunting for this location to complete the quest, you’lll want to head straight to Hunter’s Haven, land on top of the building, and make your way down to the apartment.

You’ll know you’ve made it to the right apartment because the room now contains several static decorations that are themed around Predator, including a Weapon Rack, a Medkit, and a ‘Nightmare Platform’.

Predator's Apartment in Fortnite
Epic Games
Predator’s apartment contains new decorations themed around the iconic movie villain.

Remember you’ll also need to be wearing the Predator skin to complete this quest. If you’re not sure how to do that, we’ve got a helpful guide to beating Predator which will let you unlock the skin for yourself.

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll unlock the Bio-helmet Online emote, which is one of the best we’ve seen in the game as it lets you remove Predator’s mask, revealing the terrifying face beneath it.