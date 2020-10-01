How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 challenges

Blazing through the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass? Looking for an extra boost of XP to continue your grind for the holographic Marvel variants? This week’s challenges have finally been served up, so get cracking!

Six weeks have already passed since the launch of Fortnite Season 4 ⁠— time really does fly. The new season isn’t on the horizon for a bit longer, but you’ll still need to keep up with the weekly challenges if you want to finish your battle pass.

Thankfully, the challenges aren’t awfully difficult. As per usual, the Week 6 battle pass challenges will have you visiting new parts of the map, and even using new abilities like Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave.

The Kinetic Shockwave, added in the most recent update, hasn’t been added to the base game yet. It’s only available in the Marvel-based LTMs rotating through. However, its inclusion in the challenge set could mean it’ll come to all modes in the next week.

You’ll need a bit of patience ⁠— and a Pro Fishing Rod ⁠— to complete the Legendary Fishing challenge too. As long as you find a good fishing hole with the right equipment, you should be able to pull one out eventually ⁠— hopefully just in one game!

As for the hotly contested landing spots, Weeping Woods, Misty Meadows, and Coral Castle are going to be the three hot spots. The chests, eliminations, and stone collection challenges at all three will mean players will be going in droves to knock the missions off early.

All in all, this week’s challenges should only take a handful of games to do. It’ll be worth it too, with 200,000 XP on the line. Every little drip counts, especially if you are aiming for the higher-tier holographic skins.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 challenges

Search Chests at Weeping Woods (7)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

Collect Stone from Coral Castle (300)

Consume a Legendary Fish

Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges (10)

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave (1,000)

Deal damage to opponents at Slurpy Swamp (500)

The challenges will go live on Thursday, October 1. They will expire on Thursday, October 8, so get in over the weekend to knock them off and keep the grind going!