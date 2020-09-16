How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 challenges

We’re almost a month into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. If you’ve been plodding along with your Marvel-themed battle pass ⁠— good work, there’s some more challenges coming your way this week to help you keep grinding.

The battle pass this season features some cosmetics you’ll definitely want to get your hands on, especially if you’re a Marvel fan. While you can go for the base variations of eight of the MCU characters, why would you not try and grind for the gold or holo foil ones?

Advertisement

The best way to earn experience, as per usual, is through these weekly challenges. They’ll take you around the map to new POIs you might not have explored yet, as well as introduce some of the new content added in recent updates.

In Week 4, starting September 17, you’ll be heading back to some long-time fan favorites like Steamy Stacks, the Authority, Weeping Woods, Sweaty Sands, and Slurpy Swamp.

Advertisement

The challenges this week aren’t anything out of the ordinary, aside from perhaps destroying cases at the Collection. You’ll be hotly contested for this one, but all it takes is one good game of landing at Retail Row to get the three cases for yourself.

Read more: Fortnite XP exploit lets you easily complete all challenges

You’ll also need to hack some robots and destroy some gatherers, using their remains to take down your enemies. The 10,000 damage is a lofty goal ⁠— but if you’re working in a team, you should be able to knock it out over a few games.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 challenges

Search chests at Slurpy Swamp (0/7)

Eliminations at Weeping Woods (0/3)

Deal damage within 10 seconds of bouncing off an umbrella at Sweaty Sands (0/100)

Destroy Collector Cases at The Collection (0/3)

Hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries (0/3)

Destroy Gatherers (0/20)

Deal damage with a Gatherer’s remains (0/10000)

Deal damage to opponents at Steamy Stacks (0/500)

Deal damage to opponents at The Authority (0/500)

You’ll have until September 24 to complete them, so be sure to knock them out as soon as you can! You definitely don’t want to miss a drop of XP in this battle pass, in case you miss out on some of those sweet rewards.