How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 challenges

We’re now three weeks into Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 and as always, a fresh batch of challenges are now available for some of the biggest experience boosts you’ll be able to get your hands on.

As with previous seasons, Epic Games has continued to pump out weekly updates during the Marvel-themed season. From new map changes to customization features, the v14.10 update brought a ton of content. It also rotated in a new serving of simple, yet lucrative challenges.

While eliminations and wins are great for XP, there’s nothing better than completing challenges. They provide the biggest boost possible and can be knocked out in just a few hours at most. Some tasks will have you traveling the map, others will need you to deal a certain amount of damage.

Whether you’re trying to level up your Battle Pass, or advance beyond the final unlocks for rare ‘foil’ skins, XP is vital. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest set of challenges in Fortnite.

There are eight challenges in total for you to complete in Week 3. In total, 225,000 XP could be yours if you knock them all out this week. Most can be done in a game or two, though others might take a little extra effort.

A unique objective this week has you fighting Iron Man at the new Stark Industries POI. This is the beefiest challenge for the week and hands out 50,000 XP alone. It could be worth bringing some friends and getting a stacked loadout before kicking off the fight.

Expect Misty Meadows to be one of the hot drops over the next seven days. Players will need to deal 500 damage to enemies at this location. Fortunately, you can load in, get some early-game damage, and back out to start a fresh match. There’s no need to stick around if you didn’t get all 500 damage in your first attempt.

Next up, there are many simple challenges that can be ticked off in no time at all. Visiting Panther’s Prowl can be done in your first drop of the week. Searching chests at Steamy Stacks can be blitzed through next up. And Collecting wood at Weeping Woods is a piece of cake. Check out all of the Week 3 challenges below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 Challenges

Search 7 chests at Steamy Stacks (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Retail Row (25,000 XP)

Collect 500 Wood from Weeping Woods (25,000 XP)

Visit Panther's Prowl (25,000 XP)

Deal 250 damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans (25,000 XP)

Place 3 Fire Traps (25,000 XP)

Eliminate Iron Man at Stark Industries (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Misty Meadows (25,000 XP)

Even if you bought your way through the Battle Pass on day one, there’s still plenty you’ll need XP for. A ton of extremely rare skins might take you all season to collect. These challenges are crucial if you’re trying to show off with some unique variants.

There are plenty of additional challenges outside of the standard weekly batch as well. Wolverine has his own weekly tasks and here’s what it leads to.