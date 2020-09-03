How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges

The second week of Season Four is already upon us as Marvel’s Fortnite takeover rolls on, and we’ve got you covered with a rundown on every weekly challenge to help boost your experience gains.

With a star-studded Battle Pass to grind through and extremely rare skins to attain, XP is all too valuable this season. Wins and eliminations will certainly help your progress, though Fortnite’s challenges are the best way to level up.

A majority of the weekly tasks can be knocked out in just a few games. Though others often look to test your skills in one way or another. The week two challenges in season four offer well over 200,000XP, making them well worth your time.

Whether you’re trying to unlock an Iron Man variant, or want to flex with the season's rarest unlocks, here’s a look at the week two challenges for you to tackle.

As far as difficulty goes, this week’s lineup is among the easiest to date. Only one challenge requires to you take down your opposition. Everything else is a simple matter of finding or destroying things in the right locations.

For starters, you’ll need to search seven chests in the new Quinjets scattered across the map. These are often surrounded by enemy AI, so be sure to take those out first. They also spawn in random locations with each round. Try to leave this challenge in the back of your mind as your play. Enough will appear in your travels as you tick off the other tasks.

Ant Manor will be particularly busy Point of Interest this week, but you won’t be struggling for kills here. Instead, you’ll need to find four different dog toys and start bouncing your way to an XP boost.

Motorboats will be in high-demand as well, as one challenge asks you to travel underneath three steel bridges. However, all three bridges must be different colors. Take your time with this one and try to travel far and wide once you’ve got control of a vehicle. Every other challenge this week is fairly straightforward.

Below is a look at everything you’ll need to do in week two of season four:

Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges

Search 7 Chests at Salty Springs

3 Eliminations at The Authority

Dance on top of 3 different Sentinel heads at the Sentinel Graveyard

Destroy 7 boats at Craggy Cliffs

Bounce on 4 different dog toys at the Ant Manor

Ride a Motorboat under 3 different colored steel bridges

Search 7 S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets

We’re still early into the new Marvel-centric season, but that shouldn’t stop you from hunting down every scrap of XP you can get. It’ll all add up as the season progresses and you’ll be well on your way to some standout skins.

Here’s a look at what you can unlock once you’ve finished the standard battle pass this season.