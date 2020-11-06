 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges - Dexerto
How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges

Published: 6/Nov/2020 3:39

by Brad Norton
As Fortnite Season 4 starts to wind down, there’s never been a better time to grind for experience as Epic Games is offering up new XP Xtravaganza challenges.

We’re already into the 11th week of Fortnite Season 4. We’ve seen tons of new skins, map changes, and weapons added throughout, but it’s all starting to wrap up. As the Nexus War comes to a head with Galactus plummeting towards the map, Season 5 is right around the corner.

With an expected launch date of November 30, that leaves just three full weeks of action left. Whether you’ve been playing every day this season or only just hopping in now, there’s still every reason to push for last-minute XP over these remaining weeks.

Unlocks in the Season 4 Battle Pass will be gone forever once we reach the next major update. Not to mention the rare foil skins will be locked away as well. Thankfully, XP gains are more plentiful now than any other week.

Fortnite Season 4 Foil skin
Epic Games
Fortnite’s rare Season 4 foil skins will be disappearing in a few weeks.

Alongside some sneaky challenges hidden in plain sight, Epic has introduced a handful of new objectives this week. Similar to previous seasons, the final few weeks come with a bonus effect. Formerly known as ‘Overtime challenges,’ Season 4 offers fresh ‘XP Xtravaganza’ challenges instead.

These are designed to help players catch up on late experience gains. There are five extremely simple tasks for you to get through. Once you’re done, a whopping 130,000 XP will be all yours.

Most of these can be ticked off without really trying. Dealing damage and using various abilities will come over time regardless of how you choose to play. One challenge in particular stands out, however.

You’ll need to visit every named location on the map in a single game. While this would prove near impossible in a regular battle royale lobby, this challenge can be knocked out in Team Rumble as well. Below is a full look at each of the XP Xtravaganza challenges this week.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with scoped weapons (500)
  • Use superpowers to eliminate opponents (1)
  • Use rifts (3)
  • Upgrade weapons to Uncommon rarity (4)
  • Visit all named locations in a single match (17)
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
You’ll need to travel across the entire map in a single lobby to get every scrap of XP this week.

With three weeks to go, it’s almost guaranteed that more XP-boosting challenges will be on the way. Season 5 will introduce all-new content as per usual, replacing the Season 4 Battle Pass in the process.

Make sure you get these done before the next weekly update in order to maximize your gains.

How to play Fortnite on iOS devices after Apple ban: iPhone and iPad

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:41

by Daniel Cleary
Mobile players will finally be able to return to Fortnite on Apple devices after a new workaround has been revealed with Nvidia GeForce Now. Here’s everything you need to know.

The major legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple led to the battle royale game being completely removed from the iOS App Store, preventing millions of mobile players from experiencing Fortnite Season 4.

While the feud between the two mega-companies is still ongoing after the FreeFortnite movement took the battle to the court and doesn’t look set to end any time soon, as Epic’s motion to temporarily lift the restriction back in August was also denied.

However, a new workaround for this ban is finally on its way. It will allow players to return to the popular game on iOS, by utilizing Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.

marvel hereos in fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite players with Apple devices have not been able to try Season 4.

Nvidia, a global tech company known for its cutting-edge GPUs, has been working on developing a new version of their cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, which will soon be available for players with Apple Devices, according to a report from the BBC.

This mobile version of GeForce now is expected to operate within the Safari application and will be able to operate any of the games they have available, including Fortnite.

Once GeForce Now is released for Apple devices here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad

  1. Connect your iPhone or iPad to a stable internet connection.
  2. You will also need to set up an Nvidia account to access GeForce Now.
  3. Once you set up an account, add GeForce Now to your Safari browser.
  4. After it is installed, you will have to log in to your Nvidia account and add Fortnite to your library.
  5. Open up Fortnite, log-in to your Epic Games account and you should be all set!
Nvidia GeForce Now poster
Nvidia
Nvidia’s GeForce is reportedly coming to iOS devices.

Fortnite will be among many games that players can stream using GeForce Now, with the likes of Watch Dogs: Legion, the full Assassin’s Creed series, and more also available in the cloud gaming service.

As Nvidia already offers GeForce Now on Mac, Windows, and Android devices, the iOS version is expected to follow soon but the release date has yet to be confirmed.