How to complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 8 challenges

Epic Games continues to evolve Fortnite’s latest season with all-new weekly updates and if you’re looking to make the most out of your time, here’s a rundown on the fresh challenges in Week 8.

While many weeks prior have introduced new Points of Interest on the map, or simply introduced new cosmetics, Week 8 has seen a drastic shakeup in Fortnite. All new vehicles were dropped into the battle royale on August 5. You’ll need to be well on top of these new rides if you want to get through the latest batch of XP challenges.

Advertisement

From massive trucks to speedy sports cars, there’s a lot to digest in the v13.40 update. Getting a few games under your belt before diving into this week’s objectives will certainly help. There’s still plenty of familiar tasks up for grabs though, so don’t be discouraged.

Read more: Fortnite pro goes viral after being banned for bug in FNCS

From Holly Hedges to Salty Springs, you’ll be traveling far and wide as usual. Here’s a complete overview of everything you’ll need to do in Week 8.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 3 Week 8 challenges

280,000 XP is available this week if you’re able to blitz through the eight unique challenges. Some are stock standard with each passing week. Collecting a certain amount of building materials or finding a handful of eliminations, for instance, are fairly standard. There are some new additions to spice things up too, however. The full list can be seen below.

Search 7 Chests at Frenzy Farm

3 Eliminations at Salty Springs

Complete the boat time trial at Motorboat Mayhem

Drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes

Collect 500 Wood from Holly Hedges

Deal 1 damage to opponents from inside of a vehicle

Deal 10,000 damage to opponents from inside of a vehicle

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Lazy Lake

Jumping out from the pack is the fourth challenge this time around. You’ll have to get behind the wheel of a brand new vehicle at Retail Row. Securing a vehicle won’t be an easy task. Retail Row is sure to be a hotspot for the next seven days as everyone looks to complete the same task.

Not only that, but driving all the way from Retail to Pleasant Park is sure to be difficult as well. It might take you a few drops to even get your hands on a vehicle, so patience is key with this particular challenge.

Advertisement

Otherwise, everything is fairly standard in Week 8. You’ll need to complete another time trial at Motorboat Mayhem. Besides from these two objectives, everything else can be tackled fairly quickly.

These challenges will be live until Week 9 kicks off on August 12. So you’ve got plenty of time to get used to vehicles and claim this week’s XP for yourself.