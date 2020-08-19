How to complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 challenges

It’s the final week of Fortnite Season 3 and that means it’s the final week to complete your Battle Pass. Every scrap of experience is vital in these closing days and we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of the Week 10 challenges to boost your gains one last time.

Fortnite’s third season is coming to a close and there are just a few days left to claim the rewards in the current Battle Pass. From Legendary skins to weapon wraps and plenty more, these items won’t be made available again.

If you’ve been struggling to make up the experience in time, challenges are by far the most efficient way to grind. Each week Epic releases a new set of limited-time objectives that reward a ton of XP. Most are easy to knock out in a game or two, but some can be a little more time-consuming.

325,000 XP is up for grabs once the Week 10 challenges go live. That could just be enough for you to claim the final tiers in your Battle Pass. Here’s everything you need to be fully prepared for when the new tasks go live in Fortnite over the coming days.

The latest set of challenges will have you traveling the map far and wide as per usual. You’ll have to search for hidden collectibles, rack up a certain amount of damage, and of course, dance. Almost every challenge this week can be blitzed through in a matter of minutes. However, one in particular will take some time.

The biggest objective asks you to “deal 15,000 damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs.” This might take longer than all other challenges combined if you’re not all too proficient with these weapons. It’s likely that everyone will be looking to equip any rarity of the guns early into matches this week, so be extra cautious of close-range fights.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, Week 10 challenges

Search 7 Chests at The Authority

3 Eliminations at Misty Meadows

Collect 5 Fireflies from Weeping Woods

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds

Destroy 7 shipping containers at Dirty Docks

Deal 500 damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs

Deal 15,000 damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Frenzy Farm

One of the best tactics is to simply play your game as usual and let this damage accumulate over time. You’re likely to run into powerful shotguns and SMGs over time, so there’s no need to force this one immediately.

Finding three kills at Misty Meadows can be done relatively quickly. If you die or fail to finish this in one go, there’s no reason not to leave and instantly queue back up for another match. Searching chests and ammo crates will be a breeze, and destroying shipping containers won’t take you long either.

There are just days remaining before Season 3 comes to a close. As a result, players will be wanting to finish off their Battle Pass immediately. You can expect every Point of Interest in these challenges to be flooded with XP-hungry players.

Once you’ve wrapped up this batch, it’ll be full steam ahead for Season 4. Fortnite's next content drop is right around the corner as Season 4 was recently confirmed to arrive on August 27.