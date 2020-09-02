How to complete Fortnite Groot Awakening challenges in Season 4

Epic Games have made a number of Groot Awakening challenges available to complete in Season 4. Here, we will show you how to complete them all, featuring Sapling Groot, Heart-Shaped Island, and Friendship Monument locations.

There are cosmetics up for grabs as part of this task list, so completing each of them quick should be any player's top priority. After all, big crossovers like this don't come around all too often. Many are just shoved into the Fortnite Item Shop.

Advertisement

Knowing what you're doing is key, really, to making sure you secure all of the rewards up for grabs. One of these is Baby Groot, so let's jump right into the guide material and show you how to rescue the little fella.

Fortnite Groot Awakening challenges

Challenge 1 – Where to find Sapling Groot in Fortnite

Jump into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale. Land at Holly Hedges. Travel to the Nursery building, and check out the greenhouse outside. Search through the plants until you find Baby Groot. Rescue him by interacting with the character.

Below you can see the exact location you need to visit for this challenge. It should be simple enough from there.

Advertisement

Challenge 2 – Plant a seed on a Heart-Shaped Island as Groot

Jump into a game of Fortnite and select the Groot skin. Exit the Battle Bus at Sweaty Sands. Glide out to the west sea, and there you will find a Heart-Shaped island. Land and locate dark soil. Plant the seed and complete the challenge.

If this isn't explicit enough, check out the clip below for more help – from Twitter user Fangy Wangy.

Challenge 3 – Emote as Groot at the Friendship Monument

Drop into Fortnite. Select the Groot skin. Jump out of the Battle Bus at Sweaty Sands. Head over to smaller settlement to the left of the location. Find the monument there, and emote in front of it. Done!

Be careful not to forget one all important step here, which is to pick the Groot skin. If you don't do that, you can forget about completing this challenge because it won't register.

Fortnite Groot Awakening challenge rewards

One you have ticked off each of those, be sure to check out the rewards you have received for doing so. These include the following:

Advertisement

Sapling Groot Back Bling (Level 32)

Battle Brothers Rocket Pet Emote (Level 46)

As you can see here, these challenges can only be completed at certain levels so be sure to do them at the right time. It's also worth noting that the emote will unlock Rocket as a Back Bling as well, so if you have it selected the character will appear on Groot's back.

Good luck, and hopefully this guide helped you along the way to completing the Fortnite Groot challenges in Season 4. More information on the Battle Pass can be found here.