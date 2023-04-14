How to complete Fortnite Coachella Quests & get free rewards

Players can get these free rewards upon completing Coachella Quests

Fortnite’s Coachella Quests give players a chance to earn XP and unlock free rewards including a loading screen and lobby track, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

This year’s Coachella crossover event in Fortnite introduces new cosmetics and a slew of additional items with a futuristic vibe. Former Coachella-themed cosmetics and emotes from the Icon Series are also back for the celebration.

This time, however, a new Fortnite x Coachella website has been released, and in order to access it, players will need to log in to their accounts in order to keep track of the in-game quests that will net them free items after they are finished.

On April 14, 2023, at 3 PM EST, the first set of Coachella Quests titled Week 1 will become available, whereas Week 2 Quests will arrive on April 21, 2023, at the same time.

The expiration time for these quests is 12 PM ET on April 28, 2023. These quests may be accomplished on the new Coachella Island (3936-7452-2423) in Fortnite Creative, which contains a variety of activities including mini-games, an Art Park, music by Porter Robinson, and more.

Below, you’ll find all of the Coachella Quests released so far and the rewards you can unlock.

Epic Games A special Creative island has been made for players to experience the festivities and complete the quests

All Coachella Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Coachella Quests that have been released so far:

Soar in the Sky Stream at Coachella Island (36000 units of distance) – 15K XP

Hop on Jump Pads at Coachella Island (1) – 15K XP

Collect Coins around Coachella Island (5) – 15K XP

Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Speedrun at Coachella Island (4) – 15K XP

Launch Fireworks at Coachella Island (3) – 15K XP

Use a spray at Coachella Island (1) – 15K XP

You can keep track of these by visiting the Quests tab in the game. This is accessible by scrolling across from the Fortnite Lobby. Remember that these quests need to be completed on Coachella Island.

Epic Games Another Fortnite x Coachella Collaboration is here and brings new in-game cosmetics

How to unlock Coachella rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the Coachella rewards and how to unlock them:

Reward How to get it Hi-Fi Cacti Spray Complete Week 1 Coachella Island Quest Cact-Eye Emoticon Complete Week 1 Coachella Island Quest Look At The Sky Lobby Track Complete Week 1 Coachella Island Quest Coachella Sunset Spray Complete Week 2 Coachella Island Quest Coachella Island Loading Screen Ride a vehicle in Battle Royale or Zero Build for 1,000 units for distance

You’ve only got until April 28, 2023, at 12 PM ET to complete all of these quests and unlock the rewards you want to get, so don’t miss out.

That’s everything you need to know about the Coachella Quests! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

