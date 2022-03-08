How to complete all Fortnite Avian Ambush Week Quests

Avian Ambush Week Quests have arrived in Fortnite, giving players a new set of chicken-themed challenges to complete to earn some extra XP before the current season ends.

There’s just days to go until Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 draws to a close, with Season 2 expected to bring about some exciting new features. Until then, players will need to earn enough XP to max out their Battle Pass – especially if they want to get those Super Styles.

Fortunately, there’s a new set of challenges available to complete for Avian Ambush Week. These quests all involve chickens (we’ve got a handy location guide to help you out there) and it looks like we’re also going to start seeing new Loot Chickens arrive on the island.

Below, you’ll find details of every Avian Ambush Week Quest, as well as some handy tips to help you complete them all in no time at all.

How to complete Avian Ambush Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Avian Ambush Week challenges to complete in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Throw chickens (5)

Slide for 30 meters continuously while holding a chicken (1)

Open a Vault while holding a chicken (1)

Hunt a Loot Chicken or Crow (2)

Fly with a chicken for 20 meters in a single flight (1)

Catch a chicken in different matches (3)

Bounce on a tire, umbrella, or Web Bouncer 3 consecutive times while holding a chicken (1)

To complete the first challenge (and several others), you’ll need to catch a chicken. To do this, find one on the map using our chicken location guide, then run after it until the ‘interact’ button appears. Press it quickly and you’ll pick it up.

Once you’ve got a chicken, you’ll be able to fly with it, throw it, bounce on tires while holding one, and slide while holding one. You can also open one of the island’s hidden Vault while holding one, and we’ve got a guide for that right here.

As for the rest of the challenges, most of them involve dealing damage to chickens or hunting them (which seems a little harsh if you ask us). Find a chicken again using our guide, and then put your aiming skills to the test to damage them.

Be aware that some chickens will now fight back, and most other wildlife appears to have been removed from the island – so get ready for some all-out feathered warfare.

When does Fortnite Avian Ambush Week end?

You’ve only got until March 15 at 7am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT to complete the Avian Ambush Quests, so make sure you’ve finished them all before then if you need the XP.

Once the Avian Ambush Week ends, there will most likely be another themed Wild Week to enjoy until Chapter 3: Season 1 comes to an end. We’ll keep you updated over on our Fortnite page.

Once you’ve completed all the Avian Ambush Quests, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

