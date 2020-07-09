How to complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem for Fortnite Week 4 challenges

The latest set of challenges have arrived in Week 4 of Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 3, and one of them is to complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem. Here’s the quickest and easiest way to do it.

The challenge is now officially live, having gone up on Thursday, July 9 alongside the rest of the week’s tasks, such as opening chests at Salty Springs or getting eliminations at Frenzy Farm.

This isn’t one that can just happen coincidentally as you traverse the Fortnite map, though, so you’ll have to seek out where to go and what to do.

Where is Motorboat Mayhem in Fortnite?

Motorboat Mayhem is located towards the southern side of the Fortnite Season 3 map, slightly northwest to Misty Meadows or directly east from Rickety Rig.

As it is an unnamed location, you won’t simply be able to pinpoint it on the map while in the Battle Bus, so we’ve put a marker where you need to go to reach Motorboat Mayhem here. As you can see, its near Lazy Lake and placed just next to the Hydro 16 dam.

How to get a motorboat & complete the challenge

Getting a motorboat to complete the challenge is actually the easy part, as they’re located all over the map now thanks to the map being submerged in water.

Obviously, the closest locations to grab one would be Misty Meadows or Lazy Lake, but you could also drive in from Rickety Rig if you prefer to land there.

Once you've got your boat, you'll need to head to Motorboat Mayhem and simply follow the track laid out for you – it's simply enough, but you'll want to get it done first time ideally so make sure you get it right.

Motorboat Mayhem challenge rewards

For completing the challenge, you will earn 35,000 XP to help you toward Tier 100 in your Battle Pass, and you’ll get the same amount of XP for each challenge you complete as always.

So, if you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass as quickly as possible, this is an easy enough challenge that should help you get a step up.