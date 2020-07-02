How to collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake in Fortnite Week 3 challenges

The third week of Fortnite’s Season 3 is almost here and with it comes a whole new set of challenges for players to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to find and collect the Floating Rings at Lazy Lake in Week 3.

The long-awaited release of Season 3 introduced a ton of new changes to Fortnite on June 17, such as new weapons, map changes, and even more weekly tasks for players to complete in-game.

While many of the Week 3 challenges are fairly straightforward, there is one that requires players to collect four Floating Rings at Lazy Lake, which can be quite time-consuming if you don’t know where to look.

However, we’ve put together a guide on all of the Ring locations, to help you complete your weekly challenges and earn those rewards.

Where to find Floating Rings at Lazy Lake in Fortnite Week 3

For the third week, Fortnite fans will need to travel to the Lazy Lake point-of-interest and search for blue rings that are floating around the nearby buildings.

You will need to collect four of these rings in total to complete the challenge and here's where they can be found.

The first ring is located above a giant tree in the center of Lazy Lake, next to the Aloto Auto building. You will either have to land on the tree or build your way up to get the ring. The second collectible can be found just outside of the Big Shots diner. Unlike the first one, you will simply need to bounce from one of the umbrellas to collect it. You will need to head to the toll booth at the edge of Lazy Lake for the third ring, which is hovering just above the entry barrier. The fourth and final Floating Ring needed can be found just above the entrance to the 'No Sweat Insurance' building.

Lazy Lake's Floating Ring Locations

So there you have it, after you pick up all of the Floating Rings you will have completed the task and receive 35,000 XP for your efforts.

Players have also noticed that Lazy Lake is not the only POI to have the rings appear, making it likely that this will be a recurring Season 3 challenge in the weeks ahead.

As Epic Games are known for adding popular characters from other franchises into their battle royale, some Fortnite fans have also theorized that these Floating Rings could even be a hint towards the addition of a potential Sonic character in the upcoming seasons, although that has yet to be confirmed.