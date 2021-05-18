How to change your Fortnite name - Dexerto

Your in-game name is the tag players worldwide will see when you eliminate them with a fancy edit. So, it’s best if you pick one that you love, and changing your name is the first step.

Fortnite is still among the world’s best and most popular battle royales, and this is largely due to Epic Games’ commitment to maintaining the game’s state. This has been noted throughout the release of previous seasons such as Season 6 and Season 5.

With the Fortnite metaverse only growing stronger, there is always something to do. However, when in-game you may not like your current name when heading into a match. If you are looking to change it, keep reading.

How to change your Fortnite name

If you are looking for a new display name within Fortnite, you are going to have to change your Epic Games byline. Since Epic Games is the developer, you will use the same display name for all their online titles.

Before you can proceed with the process of changing your name, you are first going to want to verify your email that is associated with your EG account. You can do this by following the Epic Games support page with some easy instructions for this process.

Now that you have this simple step down, it is time to begin the actual name-changing process within Fortnite. Below is a quick rundown of the basic steps that it takes to change your Epic display name.

Head over to your personal account page on the Epic Game’s website

Enter your login information and 2FA code if required

Scroll down to the box titled ‘display name’

Enter in the new name you want to be displayed in Fortnite

At the bottom of the page there will be a ‘save changes’ button, go ahead and select that

Once you have completed the above steps, then your Epic display name and in-game name within Fortnite should be changed.

How often can I change my Fortnite name?

Unlike some platforms such as Steam, Epic only allows players to change their name once every two weeks.

So, when picking a name be sure you are happy with it, as you will have to wait a fortnight before making another change.