How to change Fortnite skins and cosmetics during a match

Epic Games have added a brand new feature in Fortnite Battle Royale that allows players to quickly change their skins and cosmetics without having to back out to the main lobby. If you want to know how to do it, you've come to the right place.

Having to exit games and return to the menus just for the sake of switching out your outfit or something as simple as a glider can get annoying. After all, there's that handy feature to just ready up and search for another match as soon as you're eliminated these days, and players like to use it – in solos, duos, and squads.

Now, there's a way to change up your skin without going through what feels like a medieval process for a game like this. So, let's look at how to do just that.

How to change and buy Fortnite skins without returning to menu

Following the arrival of Fortnite's v12.60 update in Season 2 of Chapter 2, members of the community can now switch up their skins and cosmetics for the next game without having to exit.

The function, discovered by a few players already, will speed up the process dramatically for those who like to switch things up on the regular. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to pull it off.

Once you have been eliminated, look at the menu that appears on the right side of the screen. The menu has four options. Those are: Ready Up, Spectate, Shop & Locker, and Return to Lobby. Select 'Shop & Locker'. From there, you can either buy a new skin before readying up or select one you have already purchased. Click on the one you like and away you go! New skin, without the hassle of returning to the lobby.

If those instructions don't make it clear enough, a video from Matt Theo on Twitter – seen below – shows you exactly how it's done.

Updated feature | #Fortnite



Now you can view the shop, add v-bucks and change your outfit when spectating someone, without returning to the main screen! pic.twitter.com/WEldzuErgS — Matthew (@MattTheo_) May 20, 2020

The menu appears, click away, choose the one you want and the job is done.

Now you know what you know, you will be able to rotate your skins and cosmetics easily between matches. In fact, it's as seamless as it's ever been!