Fortnite is adding Godzilla to the game soon and he’s far more than just a skin. Here’s everything you need to know to transform into the kaiju and send the lobby into chaos.

The Battle Royale island is about to get much more interesting once the Godzilla update drops. Aside from getting many new cosmetics fitting to the theme, there will also be a new mechanic introduced to spice things up.

After the update, players will have the chance to fight against Godzilla, wreaking havoc on the map. Here’s the exciting part – the massive titan won’t just be some kind of NPC, but it will be a real player turned into Godzilla if they manage to hit one specific requirement.

Article continues after ad

Now, if you’re curious about how you can turn into Godzilla and what you can do, we’ve got you covered.

How to turn into Godzilla in Fortnite

A portal will appear randomly on the Battle Royale map. To become Godzilla yourself, you have to find this portal and be the first player to enter it before anyone else does. Only one person can become Godzilla in the game, so you’ll have to act fast once you see the portal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

epic games The mighty Godzilla as seen on the island.

It’s worth knowing, however, that the portal isn’t guaranteed to spawn every match. Because of this, there will be some luck involved, similar to how Doom Island worked in a previous season.

What can you do as Godzilla?

It may seem overwhelming to imagine the rest of the lobby ganging up against you. However, being the Godzilla means you’ll be equipped with special abilities that others don’t have access to.

As confirmed by Epic in a blog post, as the Godzilla, you will be able to pull these off during the match:

Article continues after ad

Roar : Reveal nearby players

: Reveal nearby players Mighty Stomp Attack : send nearby players flying

: send nearby players flying Heat Ray: Lay waste to other players and structures

It’s unclear how much health the Godzilla will have as of now, but rest assured you’ll have these things to fight back against others.

What happens to everyone else in the lobby?

Those who aren’t lucky enough to become Godzilla can fortunately also join the fun during the match. As one person turns into Godzilla, others can use their weapons to take him down. Epic mentioned that the titan will have “weak spots,” which means that hitting these will cause them to take even more damage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

epic games Blasting the Godzilla with a Rail Gun is the way to go.

Additionally, the massive creature will drop Godzilla’s Fragments, which appears to be some sort of consumable that gives 40 Health and three dash charges.

As a reward, the player who deals the most damage will also receive a Godzilla Medallion. This gives them a permanent dash ability, which holds up to three charges, as long as they equip it, as well as the exotic Burst Quad Launcher.

So far, the Rail Gun is looking to be a fitting weapon to use against the fictional monster, as it deals a ton of damage the longer you charge it. Not to mention, players are free to use other items in the current loot pool, such as Shield Bubble for cover or a Shockwave Grenade to reposition.

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re interested in being Godzilla or taking him down, check out the best Medallions, Mythic weapons, and how to get Sprites to help you get prepared for all the chaos.