How to beat Night Rose in Fortnite Chapter 6: Location, all Mythics & more

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 update has added Night Rose – a new boss that drops powerful items like the Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG. However, you’ll need to beat her if you wish to get hold of her meta gear.

Night Rose is one of the toughest bosses added in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, but if you manage to defeat her you’ll be rewarded with some truly game-changing gear. The Oni Mask-themed boss fight is certainly not for the faint of heart, and taking it down does come with a fair amount of risk.

Article continues after ad

This is especially true if you find yourself doing zero damage during the Oni Mask phase. So, to help you take down Night Rose consistently, we’ve covered the fastest method as well as all the items that drop from this demonic boss.

Night rose location

Dexerto/Epic Games Night Rose is located in the eastern section of the map.

Night Rose is inside the Demon’s Dojo, which is located in the eastern section of the map — within the snowy mountain range next to the lake.

Article continues after ad

We recommend looting weapons and health items from Pumped Power (west of Demon’s Dojo), then heading over to the Night Rose POI. This will enable you to prepare for the boss and get the drop on any underequipped players who have already started fighting Night Rose.

Article continues after ad

How to defeat Night Rose in Fortnite

Dexerto/Epic Games The Night Rose boss fight is split into two parts.

Once you have looted the guns from the surroundings of the shrine or Pumped Power, simply enter the Demon’s Dojo and approach the Night Rose. After a couple of seconds, Night Rose will activate and begin firing at you.

It’s important to note, that you must run up to Night Rose to start the boss fight, as you won’t be able to deal any damage to her.

Upon her activation, duck behind the nearby shrine walls as this will prevent you from taking unnecessary damage. From the safety of cover, simply lay fire at Night Rose, aiming for as many headshots as possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dexerto/Epic Games The Night Rose NPC is easy to take down.

Once she goes down, the Oni Mask will begin resurrecting her. During this phase, you need to aim at the Oni mask’s eyes. This is the mask’s only weak point and shots on any other part will deal no damage.

The oni mask will launch explosive fireballs from its mouth, which can be devastating if you happen to tank too many. Fortunately, the projectiles are rather slow, and as long as you stay behind the shrine’s walls, you’ll be able to safely fire at it without receiving any damage.

Article continues after ad

After you’ve destroyed both eyes on the oni mask, Night Rose will be released one final time. Again, stay behind the wooden walls and continue to beam her with your AR or SMG.

Then, it’s just a case of simply rinsing and repeating the above steps to defeat her.

Night Rose drops

Dexerto/Epic Games

The Night Rose boss drops the following items upon her defeat:

Article continues after ad

Night Rose’s Void Oni Mask (Mythic)

Night Rose Medallion

Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG (Mythic)

Shield Potion (Rare)

Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG

Epic Games

Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG comes packed with a blisteringly fast 10.3 fire rate, a damage profile of 20 (35 for crits), and a suppressor. This thing is an absolute lazer beam and features virtually no recoil.

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t enough, the Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG also features a red dot sight, which makes it lethal at both close and mid-range engagements. You can see the full stats list for the Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG below:

Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG Stats DPS 206 Damage 20 Fire Rate 10.3 Magazine Size 21 Reload Time 1.83s Critical Hit Damage 35 Structure Damage 18

Night Rose’s Void Oni Mask

Epic Games

Night Rose’s Void Oni Mask comes with 50 charges and allows you to teleport to a nearby location. This makes it one of the best mobility items in Fortnite Chapter 6. The Void Oni Mask is a powerful repositioning tool and can easily confuse your opponents during firefights.

Article continues after ad

We recommend using it when to aggressively rush your opponent or when you simply wish to get the drop on an unsuspecting player. Rushing in with the Oni Shotgun and Typhoon Blade – two extremely powerful close-quarters weapons.

Article continues after ad

Night Rose Medallion

Epic Games

The Night Rose Medallion constantly loads ammo into all your weapons, even when you’re not using them. This is incredibly powerful when paired with fast-firing guns like the Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG, which quickly chews through ammo.

Article continues after ad

Having an item that can passively load ammo in the background is super strong, and one that can win you gunfights. If you’re lucky enough to get hold of the Night Rose Medallion, you can say goodbye to those frustrating reload issues for good.

Now that you know how to easily kill Night Rose in Fortnite Chapter 6, be sure to check out all weekly challenges and quests, as well as our Sprites and Sprite Shrine locations guide.