Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has landed and so too has a whole heap of quests for players to complete, with the first requiring you to alert a security camera, so here’s how to do just that.

As with any new Fortnite season, Chapter 4 Season 4 has brought all-new weekly and seasonal quests to complete in order to gain XP and unlock your favorite cosmetics. This season has seen Epic Games return the fan-favorite heist theme back to Fortnite with ‘LAST RESORT’.

These quests focus on various heist-related missions for you to complete around the map, which can prove to be tricky. The first one is set by the heist team leader Nolan Chance, who has tasked players with the ‘Alert a Security Camera’ quest.

Here’s how to alert Security Cameras in Fortnite, including details on finding them in the first place and how to destroy them to avoid alerting your presence.

How to find Security Cameras in Fortnite

The cameras can be found at the three new POIs across the map at Kado Thorne’s properties.

Here are all the locations you can find a Security Camera in Fortnite:

Sanguine Suites at the North East of the map

Eclipsed Estate at the North West of the Island

Relentless Retreat at the South West of the map

You can also see these locations marked on the map below:

Epic Games

How to alert a Security Camera in Fortnite

To alert a Security Camera in Fortnite all you have to do is simply walk in front of the yellow beam of light that is the camera’s field of view. Once alerted, it will flash red and your position on the map will be marked for all to see, as well as triggering nearby henchmen.

You will then receive 25K XP and the Alert a Security Camera quest will be completed, giving you progress towards your weekly quests.

How to destroy Security Cameras in Fortnite

After you have alerted the camera or are playing stealthily to obtain the loot available at these locations without being detected you will want to destroy the cameras.

In order to destroy them, you can just shoot them with any of your weapons as they have only a small amount of health.

For Nolan Chance’s third quest, you’ll need to break Security Cameras and Turrets, so be sure to use this guide and our Business Turret guide in order to find these quickly.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about alerting a Security Camera in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

