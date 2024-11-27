How Fortnite’s Demon/Oni Masks will takeover the meta in Chapter 6 Season 1

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters will introduce Demon/Oni Masks, granting players powerful elemental abilities that are set to dominate the meta.

Epic Games has been steadily building excitement for Fortnite Chapter 6 with a series of teasers, while leakers have shared details about the upcoming Hunters season and its Japanese Samurai and Mythology-inspired theme.

Leaked details suggest that Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters, will introduce elemental abilities, drawing inspiration from the Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration in Chapter 5 Season 4, where players could wield the iconic bending powers of Water, Air, Fire, and Earth.

Instead, players will need to find Oni Masks across the island to unlock powers tied to Water, Wind, Fire, and a mysterious Void ability that will let players open a portal.

The only official information being provided regarding these Demon Masks is via a scroll that was sent to Japanese Fortnite creators

It translates to: “Demons are swarming. Welcome to Onigashima. An island of mystery and beauty. Explore this island, with masks in hand, with a sword, and building… A fusion of harmony and like never before.”

RiseGotGamer The Japanese scroll was sent to the creators for Chapter 6 Season 1.

The previous Avatar bending powers dominated the meta during their three-week event, with Airbending providing unmatched mobility and Waterbending excelling as the perfect all-around weapon. Meanwhile, Firebending was an incredibly lackluster weapon, and Earthbending was more used for Defense.

With Shrines also returning from the Avatar: Elements event, but this time as one of six biomes on the map, it seems Epic is expanding on this system to shake up the meta for the upcoming season.

Epic has yet to reveal any more details and leakers have not confirmed the exact functions of each ability. However, we expect these abilities to provide a similarly balanced mix of movement and combat powers, which will dictate the meta for Chapter 6 Season 1.

Dexerto / Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters displaying one of the Oni Masks.

According to trusted leaker Loolo_WRLD, these masks will be found in unique chests and are expected to be Mythic items. However, some speculate they could be part of the reworked Medallions system set to return in Chapter 6.

Whatever the case, these Demon/Oni masks will be integral to the Battle Royale strategy next season, with players likely needing to carry multiple masks to make use of the strong abilities in the meta and secure that Victory Royale.

So far, the only other confirmed weapons are the Masamune Blades—likely a variant of the Kinetic Blades from Chapter 4’s Neo-Tokyo season—and a brand-new AR, possibly a revised version of the iconic Pulse Rifle from Chapter 2 Season 7.

For more on Chapter 6 Season 1, check out how to watch The Finale live event to bring Chapter 5 to an end, everything coming in next season’s map, and all the skins coming in next season’s Battle Pass.