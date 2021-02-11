Logo
Hilarious Fortnite “pay-to-win” strategy allows you to blend in at the Mandalorian POI

Published: 11/Feb/2021 20:06

by Tanner Pierce
A strategy involving the relatively new Mandalorian POI in Fortnite that some are calling pay-to-win has been making the rounds lately, even garnering attention from YouTuber and content creator SypherPK. Here’s how you can do it for yourself. 

With the release of update v15.30, Fortnite got a brand new POI near the center of the map called Kit’s Cantina, clearly inspired by one of the areas seen in The Mandalorian show, alongside a mode LTM where all players are tasked with going after specific people in the match.

Now, a new strategy involving the POI just might show an easy way to take care of everyone dropping there. The strategy is so good that some, like SypherPK, are calling it “pay-to-win” and it’s easy to see why.

@korc1eHOW TO GET EZ KILLS! 5000 IQ 😳🧠 #fortnite #fortnitememes #fortniteclips #fortnitebr♬ original sound – KORCLE

The actual strategy, which was discovered by TikTok user korc1e, involves both the Breakpoint skin, as well as the Accolades emote. Players have noticed that the aforementioned skin looks a good bit like the hologram seen in Kit’s Cantina, while the emote is identical to the motions that the hologram is performing.

All players need to do is equip the emote and the skin, go up to the hologram in-game, time the emote with the hologram, and it almost seems to blend you in. While it might be easy to think that that won’t fool anyone, one of SypherPK’s latest videos proves otherwise, as he was able to go unnoticed for a while by utilizing the above strategy.

The reason that some are calling this strategy pay-to-win is because both the skin and the emote have to bought on the Item Shop and can’t be earned through gameplay. What’s even worse is that both of these items currently aren’t available, meaning if you don’t have them already, you’re out of luck.

It’s unclear if this strategy is so egregious that it requires Epic’s attention, however, given how effective it seems to be, players might want to double check the hologram every time they visit Kit’s Cantina from now on.

Twitch streamer claims Fortnite copied his appearance for skin

Published: 11/Feb/2021 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer and YouTuber Petey Plastic is calling out Epic Games after a skin, which he believes is a carbon copy of himself, was added to the game.

Petey is a fast-rising streamer, boasting nearly 19K followers on Twitch. His LGBTQIA+ rapper persona has certainly connected with a lot of people, leading to his success and popularity.

That popularity may not come without some negatives, however. The streamer is now accusing Epic Games of using his likeness for a skin in Fortnite and needless to say, he is not happy about it.

Taking to Twitter and YouTube, the streamer called out Epic Games in a series of tweets and a video.

“Being that I’m an official Fortnite creator with Epic Games, I’m honestly hella salty they made a character extremely similar to my appearance,” he said and posted photos of the Cuddle King skin next to a picture of himself. “Like almost a carbon copy down to the bracelet… At least name the skin after me or something.”

On YouTube, the entertainer continued to lay into Epic and described all the similarities between his own attire and the skin.

“This skin happens to have heart-shaped glasses, like I always wear. My fur coat that I wear to all the events, including TwitchCon. The tattoos, although they’re not the same exact tattoos, the tattoos are all over the arm, just like my picture,” Petey explained.

According to the streamer, he’d maintained this image for many years, so it’s not anything new, whereas the skin is. What also makes this upsetting for him is that Epic does make skins for content creators, such as Ninja, and acknowledges them.

Speaking to Dexerto, Petey said he was talking to his lawyer about potentially taking this to court. “I’m currently in talks with my lawyer to sue Epic Games due to the character being close in appearance to my logo I’ve been using on twitch for 3+ years,” he said.

Although that would be a worst-case scenario, he wants to reach a resolution with Epic and hopes that the company will name the skin after him.

We’ll have to see what comes of these accusations and how Epic responds, especially if the streamer follows through with his legal threats.