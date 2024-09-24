Here’s how to wish the Bus Driver a happy Fortnite birthday in one match

Fortnite’s 7th birthday update wants you keep you busy doing its celebrations – but it also doesn’t want you to forget about the one person that drives you to the Island every match.

With all the flashy gifts, tasty cake, and the brand-new Birthday Medallion, it’s easy to forget about who’s arguably the most pivotal character in Fortnite: the Bus Driver. Though he never touches the Island, he still deserves a Happy Fortnite Birthday.

Article continues after ad

One of the quests for the update asks that you wish him a happy birthday seven times, and you can do it all in just one match if you follow this glitch.

Wish the Bus Driver a Happy Fortnite Birthday glitch







As pointed out by Fortnite X account SpushFNBR, the way to complete this quest in one single match is to spam the B button several times on your way to the Island, but only if you’re in a high-ping region.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a step by step on how to recreate this glitch and knock this quest out in just one match.

Article continues after ad

Press pause and look for the cog icon on the lower right corner to open the settings. Here, look for the Game Settings tab on the upper half of the screen – this one’s also a cog icon. Look for Language Settings, which are at the very top. Here, choose a matchmaking region that would have high ping for you. Generally speaking, any region that’s not near you will rise the ping.

By triggering a state of high ping, your game will inevitably lag and account for all the times you pressed B or D-pad on consoles to say happy Fortnite birthday to the Bus Driver.

That’s all you need to know about this particular quest for the Fortnite Birthday update, but there are a few more you might want to catch up on.