Here’s how to wish the Bus Driver a happy Fortnite birthday in one match

Here’s how to wish the Bus Driver a happy Fortnite birthday in one matchDexerto/Fortnite
Fortnite’s 7th birthday update wants you keep you busy doing its celebrations – but it also doesn’t want you to forget about the one person that drives you to the Island every match.
With all the flashy gifts, tasty cake, and the brand-new Birthday Medallion, it’s easy to forget about who’s arguably the most pivotal character in Fortnite: the Bus Driver. Though he never touches the Island, he still deserves a Happy Fortnite Birthday.
One of the quests for the update asks that you wish him a happy birthday seven times, and you can do it all in just one match if you follow this glitch.
Wish the Bus Driver a Happy Fortnite Birthday glitch
As pointed out by Fortnite X account SpushFNBR, the way to complete this quest in one single match is to spam the B button several times on your way to the Island, but only if you’re in a high-ping region.
Here’s a step by step on how to recreate this glitch and knock this quest out in just one match.
- Press pause and look for the cog icon on the lower right corner to open the settings.
- Here, look for the Game Settings tab on the upper half of the screen – this one’s also a cog icon.
- Look for Language Settings, which are at the very top. Here, choose a matchmaking region that would have high ping for you. Generally speaking, any region that’s not near you will rise the ping.
By triggering a state of high ping, your game will inevitably lag and account for all the times you pressed B or D-pad on consoles to say happy Fortnite birthday to the Bus Driver.
That’s all you need to know about this particular quest for the Fortnite Birthday update, but there are a few more you might want to catch up on.