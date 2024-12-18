Hatsune Miku Fortnite Easter Egg spotted ahead of official release

A Hatsune Miku Easter Egg has been spotted in Fortnite, confirming the popular idol’s upcoming collab release in the popular battle royale.

On December 8, 2024, renowned Fortnite leakers FNBRintel and Shiina confirmed that Japanese Vocaloid singer Hatsune Miku will finally be coming to the popular BR. While details surrounding her cosmetics, emotes, and release date were not revealed, they did confirm that she will make her debut in 2025.

While many players are currently trying to find the frozen Mariah Carey NPC in Fortnite, two Hatsune Miku-themed Easter Eggs have now popped up within the game. So, here’s what they are and exactly where you can find them.

Article continues after ad

Hatsune Miku Fortnite Easter Egg spotted

The first Hatsune Miku Easter egg can be found inside the hotel in the Seaport City POI. Simply run over to the building with the inflatable shark dog and make your way down to the front desk on the ground floor.

You’ll find Miku’s leek on the left-hand side of the front desk, next to some black suitcases. It’s important to note that you can’t interact with the Easter Egg, but it’s nice to see Epic make a nod to Miku’s comical vegetable companion. You can see our pictures of the Easter Egg in the image gallery below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad







As for what version of Hatsune Miku’s design the devs will opt for is still unknown, but they certainly have plenty to choose from. After all, the Virtual idol is renowned for having plenty of unique looks since her 2007 debut.

Either way, it looks like Miku fans won’t have to wait too much longer before the virtual idol is added to the game.

If the Hatsune Miku Fortnite collab wasn’t exciting enough, a wave of Winterfest 2024 leaks have also cropped up online. You can read all about the Mariah Carey, festive Snoop Dogg, and Shaquille O’Neal outfits, as well as Cyberpunk 2077 and another Star Wars collab in our hub.