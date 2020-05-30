Has Tfue quit Fortnite?

Twitch star Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has taken a break from Fortnite, leaving some fans to ask if he’s actually done with the battle royale for good. That, however, might not be the case.

As Fortnite has risen in popularity since being released back in 2017, a huge number of content creators have skyrocketed in popularity. Tfue has balanced his streaming success with competing as a professional – winning a handful of early tournaments and qualifying for the Fortnite World Cup.

Though, in recent weeks and months, the Floridian has become disenfranchised with Epic Games’ popular title, taking numerous shots at the battle royale. In more recent days, the game hasn’t been seen on his Twitch channel or YouTube as he takes a step into Call of Duty: Warzone.

Has Tfue retired from Fortnite?

That has led to some questions as to whether or not he is completely done with Fortnite. However, despite his extended absence from Fortnite games, Tfue says he isn’t totally done with the battle royale just yet.

“No I didn’t quit Fortnite I just think the game is super unfair atm (at the minute) and wanted to take a break,” he tweeted back on May 20, before taking shots at the v12.60 update that was supposedly addressing aim assist a few hours later.

However, despite those tweets, he fueled the speculation with another post only a few days later. “Fortnite is a game made for little kids who play on controller,” Tfue added.

Aside from that trio of tweets, fans have also noted that Tfue, outside of some just chatting broadcasts, has only played Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch since stepping away from Fortnite.

Though, he did conduct a watch party for the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational grand finals on May 24 as he wasn’t taking part. He also wasn't a part of the recent Ninja Battles event either – though this may have more to do with his rivalry with Ninja himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16nV9OWz3ww

Tfue also hasn't posted to his YouTube channel in over a week at the time of writing, with the last video titled simply "Fortnite is a**."

Despite his break entering its second week, as of writing, it still very much remains to be seen if Tfue will return to Fortnite in the near future.

Epic Games recently confirmed that the launch of Chapter 2, Season 3 had been delayed until June 11, so we might see Tfue dive back in when there are new features in-game for him to experiment with.