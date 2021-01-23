Has LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Fans of YouTube star Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott have been questioning whether or not he’s quit playing Fortnite after not uploading a gameplay video in a good while.

The original rise of Fortnite saw creators from across the globe explode in popularity regardless of whether they were focused on livestreaming on Twitch or making videos for YouTube.

However, some of the original big names like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, among others, have turned away from Fortnite and decided to play games like Valorant and Warzone.

Plenty of creators still remain, though, they have issues with a lack of updates, and how the competitive scene is being run, to name just a few problems. Now, fans of LazarBeam have been asking if he is following the likes of Ninja and Tfue, and walking away from Fortnite.

Did LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Even though his fellow Aussies like Fresh, Lachlan, and LoserFruit have carried on playing Fortnite, LazarBeam hasn’t uploaded a YouTube video about it since mid-December. Though, he has tweeted about it.

Read More: How to unlock Terminator skins in Fortnite

In that time, he’s made videos on Among Us and Spellbreak, while also uploading his usual meme reactions from TikTok, as well as a more personal video reflecting on how 2020 went for him.

Even though he’s uploaded videos since his last Fortnite upload, Lazarbeam hasn’t said one way or the other that he’s quit Fortnite officially, and has supported other creators – like TheGrefg – who’ve continued on with the battle royale.

Congrats on the skin @TheGrefg and over 2 million viewers 🤯🤯🤯 — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) January 11, 2021

Will LazarBeam return to Fortnite?

It could be the case that he returns to Epic Games’ battle royale soon, perhaps once a new update is released.

Read More: Best Fortnite skins ever released

Other content creators have done similar, taking breaks because the devs aren’t rolling out as many regular updates as they used to, and the game feels a bit stale. But, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case for LazarBeam whenever v15.30 launches.