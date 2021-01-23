Logo
Fortnite

Has LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:44

by Connor Bennett
LazarBeam talking to his camera plus a Gladiator skin from Fortnite
YouTube: LazarBeam/Epic Games

Share

Lazarbeam

Fans of YouTube star Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott have been questioning whether or not he’s quit playing Fortnite after not uploading a gameplay video in a good while. 

The original rise of Fortnite saw creators from across the globe explode in popularity regardless of whether they were focused on livestreaming on Twitch or making videos for YouTube.

However, some of the original big names like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, among others, have turned away from Fortnite and decided to play games like Valorant and Warzone. 

Plenty of creators still remain, though, they have issues with a lack of updates, and how the competitive scene is being run, to name just a few problems. Now, fans of LazarBeam have been asking if he is following the likes of Ninja and Tfue, and walking away from Fortnite. 

Lazarbeam is one of the most popular Australian creators around.

Did LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Even though his fellow Aussies like Fresh, Lachlan, and LoserFruit have carried on playing Fortnite, LazarBeam hasn’t uploaded a YouTube video about it since mid-December. Though, he has tweeted about it.

In that time, he’s made videos on Among Us and Spellbreak, while also uploading his usual meme reactions from TikTok, as well as a more personal video reflecting on how 2020 went for him. 

Even though he’s uploaded videos since his last Fortnite upload, Lazarbeam hasn’t said one way or the other that he’s quit Fortnite officially, and has supported other creators – like TheGrefg – who’ve continued on with the battle royale.

Will LazarBeam return to Fortnite?

It could be the case that he returns to Epic Games’ battle royale soon, perhaps once a new update is released. 

Other content creators have done similar, taking breaks because the devs aren’t rolling out as many regular updates as they used to, and the game feels a bit stale. But, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case for LazarBeam whenever v15.30 launches. 

Entertainment

Twitch accused of hypocrisy after permanently banning streamer for their account age

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:10

by Georgina Smith
The Twitch logo next to streamer AverageHarry
Twitch / AverageHarry

Share

Twitch

After streamer AverageHarry was perma-banned due to his account being created before the age of 13, Twitch viewers have pointed out that other streamers in a similar position have not faced the same consequences.

Twitch regularly faces backlash over their decision to ban certain people, and often leads to confusion over what exactly the rules allow.

The DMCA drama from October left many big streamers stripping their channels of content in fear of a takedown, and Twitch’s TOS policy change that restricted the use of words like ‘simp’ left streamers in fear of breaking the rules unintentionally.

15-year-old streamer AverageHarry was denied Twitch partnership earlier in January due to the fact that he made his account before the age of 13, after waiting 72 days for a response to his application.

While that was already a pretty tough blow, things were then made worse when, on January 23, he was perma-banned. He clarified on Twitter that: “I am allowed to make another account, but I have just lost nearly 90k followers.”

But now Twitch users are noticing some inconsistencies in Twitch’s decision to perma-ban Harry, as popular streamers of a similar age are not being treated the same way.

One Redditor pointed out that hugely popular 16-year-old streamer TommyInnit appeared to make his account when he was 11, but has not faced the same issues in terms of partner status and bans. The user called it “gross hypocrisy” from Twitch.

Tommyinnit’s Twitch account was made when he was 11 years old. Gross hypocrisy from Twitch or what? from r/LivestreamFail

Another commenter pointed out that several Fortnite streamers are all in a similar position, with some of them having likely started their accounts when they were under the age of 13.

If Twitch ended up following through on perma-bans for all of the streamers who made their account when they were below 13, even if they have since surpassed that age, it would certainly spell bad news for a lot of big communities on the site.

However, it is also possible that there are conditions within the Twitch TOS that are accounting for these discrepancies, meaning some streamers are still permitted to keep their account according to the rules, even if they made their account before the age of 13.

Harry revealed that he only signed up for Twitch two months before he turned 13, saying: “I spent 2 years and nearly 2000 hours streamed just for it to be taken away because I signed up 2 months early.”

Fans of Harry are now looking to Twitch for answers regarding the confusing situation.

Though, it remains to be seen as to whether or not other streamers will suffer any consequences similar to Harry’s.