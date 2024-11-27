Huge Godzilla boss set to invade Fortnite map in Chapter 6

Godzilla is set to play a starring role in Fortnite Chapter 6, not just as a skin in the new Battle Pass, but also as a huge boss NPC to fight mid-match.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 update arrives on December 6, bringing a Japanese theme to the game. Players can expect the island to be given a Japan-themed makeover, as well as crossovers over with the likes of Big Hero 6.

One of the biggest, both literally and figuratively, parts of the marketing going into the chapter has been the inclusion of Godzilla. The iconic kaiju was confirmed to be a skin, likely in the new Battle Pass, but it appears the King of Monsters will be much more than just that.

In a fresh set of teasers, it’s been confirmed that Godzilla will also appear on the map during matches as a boss fight. The creature can be seen in the background of the image, attacking the citizens below with his Atomic Breath.

He’s not alone, either, as the image also features a sizeable turtle-like creature with a forest on its back. Although, it’s unclear whether or not this will be another boss NPC, or simply a POI on the map that players can land at.

Bosses have become a staple of Fortnite in recent years, and each major update tends to bring a new lineup of enemies to track down and beat. Doing so often drops rare items that help carry you to victory, from powerful Mythic weapons to Medallions with special effects.

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether Godzilla will appear on the island from day one on December 1, or if he will be added later in the season as part of an update or event. Either way, if you’re a fan of the Monsterverse, Fortnite Chapter 6 looks like a dream come true.

Only time will tell if more kaiju are rolled as the season unfolds, but leaks have hinted that other high-profile crossovers are on the way, such as Demon Slayer and Spider-Verse.