GMod creator responds to Skibidi Toilet skin in Fortnite as fans tell him to sue

A skin inspired by the viral Skibidi Toilet video series and meme has arrived in Fortnite, and the creator of GMod, the game where the videos are made, has responded to fans asking if can sue over the asset use.

It’s very common for Fortnite to tap into internet culture and release skins based on viral images and videos. They did it with the now iconic Louis Theroux “Jiggle Jiggle” dance, and even the “dunking” Godzilla basketball meme.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games took things one step further, though, on December 18, when they released a Skibidi Toilet bundle, much to the despair of some the community. Skibidi Toilet is a popular machinima web series created by Alexey Gerasimov, also known as “DaFuq!?Boom!”, in 2023, which has since gained traction and been an ever-present meme throughout 2024.

Skibidi Toilet is made using Source Filmmaker, a tool published by Valve to make videos in the source engine, with assets from games like Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life 2. These assets also form the basis of Garry’s Mod (GMod), the 2006 Source Engine mod also published by Valve.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So much so, that GMod creator Garry Newman actually received a DMCA from Alexey Gerasimov in July 2024, a dispute that the pair later settled before any further action was required.

GMod creator Garry Newman won’t be suing over Skibidi Toilet skin

Now, following the release of the Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite, Newman posted a definitive reply to fans messaging him about the skin: “I’m 42, I don’t care if Fortnite added a Skibidi Toilet, please stop telling me.”

He followed this up with another post responding to players asking if would be suing anyone, either Epic Games or Gerasimov, over the use of the Skibidi Toilet skin. He explained that, ultimately, both the bundle and the videos it’s inspired by have nothing to do with him.

Article continues after ad

“Fyi I’m not gonna sue. Basic logic should tell you this. I don’t have any basis, want, or need,” he continued.

“I don’t have ownership to any of it. I didn’t make [Half-Life 2], I didn’t make any toilet models, I didn’t make [Source Filmaker], I didn’t make any of these videos.”

Article continues after ad

Skibidi Toilet isn’t the only Fortnite skin facing backlash in Chapter 6, as OG players have reacted angrily after the rare Renegade Raider outfit returned.