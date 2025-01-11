Game-breaking Fortnite Battle Bus bug reminds players to always thank the bus driver

A disruptive glitch has emerged in Fortnite, serving as a reminder of why you should always thank the Battle Bus driver—unless you want to risk being taken on a bad trip.

Fortnite player ALoserIsHere_ posted to the FortniteBR subreddit stating they had experienced a “weird bug where I am unable to jump out of the Battle Bus.”

The short clip shows them stuck in the bus at the start of a Ranked Battle Royale game. Instead of kicking everybody out at the edge of the island as it usually does, it proceeded to carry on flying out of bounds.

Despite thanking the bus driver having no impact on a Fortnite match, other than maybe helping you complete a quest and earn some valuable XP, the top comment joked: “This is what happens when you don’t thank the bus driver.”

As more flooded in to poke fun at the situation, “Op is actually the bus driver,” a user said, as others chimed in, “Bro didn’t pay for his ticket,” and “Bro went to chapter 7.”

Is the glitch anything to worry about?

Meanwhile, various players were curious, “So what happened? Did you sit in the bus until the storm killed you? Did you eventually get released? Did you sit in the bus during the entire match as an invincible player and outlast everyone stuck in the storm? Did you quit out of frustration?”

Unfortunately, the poster didn’t provide any additional details or comments about what happened to them afterward. It’s likely they were either eliminated shortly after reaching the map’s outer boundary, taken out by the storm, or simply returned to the lobby to start a new match.

No further comments from other players in the community mentioned experiencing the same bug, suggesting it was likely a one-off glitch and nothing to worry about. That said, it might still be a good idea to thank the bus driver every time—just to be safe.