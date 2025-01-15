Frustrating Fortnite change is making it impossible to complete your Quests

When Epic drops a new Fortnite update, there are always a couple of quests that start causing players headaches, either through their difficulty or the amount of time it’ll take to complete them. Unfortunately, the new update is making it hard to complete any challenge, as the new Quest UI has made it extremely frustrating to even find them.

While the arrival of Hatsune Miku in the game has been grabbing the most attention, many Fortnite fans, myself included, have been more focused on the unnecessary UI change Epic made to the Quests screen. It used to be simple to scroll over to the tab, and quickly see what challenges you need to complete in your next match, but Epic has decided to separate them by mode, with each now hidden behind a drop-down menu.

So, instead of being able to see what tasks you have the moment you click in, you now have to go in, find the specific set of Quests you want, and then select them to see them. Even worse, some players can’t see their Quests at all.

Dexerto / Epic Games Where are my Quests?

When I jumped on post-update, I found that the number of clicks to find the Quest you’re looking for has grown exponentially, which is not a sign of good UI. It may be fine in the lobby when you’re not in a match and have time to skim through menus, but it was taking ages to find the challenge I wanted when I was quickly checking progress mid-match.

In fact, it took so long that in one match, I ended up getting killed while stuck in the menus. In the end, I stopped checking how I was getting on with challenges altogether, only looking when a match was finished. This may not sound like a big deal, but it gets very annoying when you’ve been used to being able to glance and then get back into the action quickly.

Fortnite players can’t find their quests and want immediate change

It’s not just me who’s struggling to find their Quests either. In a thread on Reddit, a group of players revealed they couldn’t find their Story Quests at all, with one user suggesting that “they broke the tab with this update.” They had to resort to using third-party websites just to find the challenges they had left.

Generally, the UI update has been met with widespread disdain, with players also complaining about changes to the Locker, and bashing a tweak made to the emote wheel too.

Reddit user fmxrcurry perhaps summed up the community’s reaction best, writing: “What is it with Epic burying everything in sub-menus? The locker, the shop, the passes? It just makes everything more complicated. Why? It’s hot garbage.”

Let’s just hope that Epic hears the community feedback and revert some of these annoying changes before too long.