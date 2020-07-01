Four new Fortnite Season 3 cars leaked in v13.20 update

Fortnite players were treated to a driving spectacle on Season 3’s release, with vehicles galore showing up in the promotional video. Soon, those cars will be available to players, with assets for four new vehicles being added in v13.20.

While the tides surrounding the Season 3 Fortnite map don’t scream amazing driving conditions, it won’t be long until the water recedes. When that happens, the new map will become a driver’s paradise.

Advertisement

In anticipation of the release of four new land vehicles in Fortnite, Epic has started teasing players in-game. First, it was the promo video. Then, it was in-game stats. Now, posters will start popping up around the map promoting the cars.

Posters for the four vehicles were found in the game’s files after the release of v13.20. While it’s not the first time players have seen the cars themselves, it’s a hint they are going to be released soon.

Advertisement

The Bear is a bright orange pickup, seen driving through the mountains on the poster. The mudflap is a massive semi-trailer, trucking through the desert.

Read more: Fortnite Summer Splash 2020 event guide

The Prevalent is a much more sleek city sedan, and it’s shown as that in the in-game poster, driving past a bustling skyline littered with palm trees. The Whiplash is your typical speeder, with the racing stripes to obviously make it go faster.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

New posters teasing the upcoming cars:



T_Poster_V_Advert_Bear

T_Poster_V_Advert_Mudflap

T_Poster_V_Advert_Prevalent

T_Poster_V_Advert_Whiplash pic.twitter.com/NdtEGkXQxt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

The cars all featured in the promo video, but were absent when v13.00 dropped. However, players will likely not have to wait much longer to try them out for themselves.

Advertisement

These four vehicles aren’t the only ones added to Fortnite in Season 3. A loot shark was added, giving players another way to traverse the oceans. There was also a police car, but that was replaced shortly after the start of the season.

Read more: Fortnite leaks suggest Captain America coming as surprise Season 3 skin

Fortnite’s latest patch, v13.20, started introducing more of the content we saw in the Season 3 teasers.

The long-awaited Flare Gun finally made its entry, dozens of cosmetics were added, and hints of a Captain America skin for the 4th of July were added too.

Advertisement

There’s no set date for when the new cars should be arriving in Fortnite. While no actual in-game assets of the vehicles themselves have been discovered, it shouldn’t be long until they do pop up.