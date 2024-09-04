Fortnite’s new Ultra Doom Mythic is too hard to get

You can now become Doom’s Chosen if you get the rare chance of seeing Doom Island in your Fortnite match, but many players believe it’s too difficult to encounter.

The 31.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 introduced a bevy of new features, such as Shuri’s Black Panther Claws. But the biggest addition is the Ultra Doom mythic.

This is an incredibly powerful ability that transforms you into Doctor Doom himself, allowing you to wreak havoc on all enemies in a match.

While many fans are ecstatic about this powerful mythic, others are disappointed by its spawn rate. Each game has a 5% chance for Doom’s Island to appear, which makes this mythic incredibly rare.

The Fortnite fanbase online is divided on the matter, as this post on X talks about how cool the Doom powers are. Once you accept the power, you gain four unique abilities which can give you a huge advantage during the game.

Despite how excited many fans are to utilize the Ultra Doom mythic, players remain skeptical about it and don’t think the 5% spawn chance is fair.

“I get why they don’t want this in every game,” one reply said, “but make it a bit more common so more casual players like myself would still get a chance to play with it.”

In an entirely different post, a player spoke about how the low spawn rate feels a little disappointing since they’d barely get to see it.

The Ultra Doom mythic will last one month until October 5, so this smaller time frame may also make it difficult for fans to come across the island.

“They better buff the spawn rate in the near future,” one response said with a crying emoji. Another comment repeated the same request.

It’s unclear if Epic Games will boost the rate at which the Ultra Doom mythic shows up in games throughout September, but for now, players can complete the Doom quests for cosmetic rewards.

