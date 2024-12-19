Fortnite’s new Skibidi Toilet collab may be the game’s most hated yet

Fortnite’s new Skibidi Toilet collab is getting slammed by players, with some claiming it’s the “worst cosmetic” yet.

Fortnite is a juggernaut of the gaming industry, the online multiplayer experience bringing in huge amounts of players and more.

One of the biggest aspects of Fortnite is its collabs, with the likes of Lebron James, Ice Spice, Deadpool and more all included in the game as playable skins. Naturally, each time a new collab is announced for, players share their thoughts on the matter online, with some more positively received than others.

Article continues after ad

Based on early reactions and responses to the new Skibidi Toilet collab, the community is convinced that Fortnite may have just introduced its most hated crossover yet.

Fortnite players slam new Skibidi Toilet collab

Across social media, the Skibidi Toilet Fortnite collab has gone viral, the topic trending on X (formerly Twitter) and quickly becoming a massive discussion on other platforms such as Reddit.

Article continues after ad

To say players are upset by the new collab is an understatement, with some even claiming they are now living in the “worst timeline” now that Skibidi Toilet has entered Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

The official post from Epic Games announcing this new cosmetic is flooded with comments from players slamming the devs.

“No amount of money could make me buy this,” wrote one user. Another claimed that “this is easily the worst cosmetic that has ever been added to this game.”

Others across the platform have been posting their thoughts on Skibidi Toilet’s inclusion in Fortnite.

“How it’s gonna feel seeing someone post the most horrendous take about Fortnite knowing I can’t say sh*t because Skibidi toilet is now in the game,” posted on X user.

Article continues after ad

Another added, “Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite is actually just incredibly depressing.”

Across Reddit, many players have been in denial and couldn’t believe this new collab is even real. One user even mentioned, “When we said we wanted Half-Life in Fortnite, this is not what we meant.”

Article continues after ad

“I swear to god, if I get sniped by a sweat and they immediately use the Skibidi Toilet emote, I will have an aneurysm,” professed another.

The Fortnite Skibidi Toilet skin is now available to purchase via the in-game store, with an upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 crossover rumored to be on the way as well.