Fortnite’s new Rubius Icon Series set is fantastic but there’s one big catch

Fortnite’s Rubius Icon Series skin has been getting a lot of praise since its reveal, but players aren’t happy about one thing.

After teasing a Fortnite collab in August, Rubius finally revealed his Icon Series set, showcasing various cosmetics included in it. And already, it’s been showered with tons of praise from players mainly due to its back bling that stands out.

The Rubius Icon Series bundle comes with a cat back bling. Not just any random cat, though. Rather, it’s based on his IRL cat, Wilson — a detail that his fans pointed out and are excited for. What makes this back bling even more special, however, is its reactivity.

As seen in a clip, the cat woke up from its sleep the moment the emote started. Many players have admitted that they’ll buy the bundle solely for the back bling as soon as it comes out.

One user said, “I don’t know who the guy is, but that back bling is gonna get bought day one. I love cat-themed backings.”

This isn’t the only reason the Icon Series skin blew up. According to Spanish Fortnite leaker JorgeMost, Rubius is set to donate the money made from his skin in the first 24 hours to animal shelters, leading the community to praise him and adore the set even more.

While the majority of responses regarding this Icon Series set have been positive, players aren’t happy with how the Rubius Twitch Drops work. For the uninitiated, there was a chance to earn a free emote from the drop.

The problem is that this campaign appeared to be region-locked and there was a lot of confusion regarding this in the beginning. Those outside of Spain claimed they had to use a VPN to see the progress bar and even then it was buggy.

Many players have also complained that they still didn’t get the emote regardless, leading them to slam this as the “worst distribution” and overall “a mess.” It’s a complicated situation for sure, but at least there’s a way to get the skin for free when it arrives in Fortnite.