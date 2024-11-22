Fortnite’s new Kicks make some skins look absolutely “cursed”

Kicks are the latest cosmetic addition added in Fortnite and it’s already making certain skins look “cursed” when equipped.

After a delay, Kicks have finally arrived in Fortnite. Thanks to this all-new cosmetic type, players can now add more personalization to their skins, adding different kinds of shoes, from famous real-life brands to original designs from Epic.

Kicks have been a hot topic in the community for a while. With Fortnite’s seemingly endless list of skins, some of them having different proportions, players have been wondering how things will look once the shoes make it to the game.

And sure enough, while not all skins are compatible with Kicks at the time of writing, the results are already pretty wild. The Uraraka skin from the My Hero Academia collab is just one example of shoes looking off, considering they look clunky when paired with her leg equipment.

One user commented, “I hate how they look on characters with boots. It’s so cursed.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote: “Korra wearing them over her boots looks so odd. With Goku Black, they slimmed his legs down so it looks like he’s wearing old man socks.”

Generally, original skins with simple designs look pretty fitting, but seeing Kicks getting paired with collab skins is definitely something many find amusing. Other players have also shared some other hilarious combos via social media.

Surprisingly, The Giant Chicken from Family Guy is among the skins compatible with Kicks. One user didn’t even hesitate to post the combo with a fitting image of a chicken wearing shoes.

Then there are also other collab skins, such as John Wick and Invicible, making their appearances with sneakers, something that definitely brings them in a different light, as shared by another user.

Epic has confirmed in a blog post that they’re working on having “more than 95% Outfits” be compatible with Kicks by Spring next year. So, if any of your favorite characters can’t wear them yet, you’ll have to be patient for now.