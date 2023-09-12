Fortnite’s new creative boss is an MCU and God of War veteran

Epic Games has now appointed a new Chief Creative Officer following the departure of Donald Mustard. Charlie Wen, the new Fortnite boss and loremaster, is a veteran of God of War and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Here’s what you need to know about him.

Epic Games is one of the most well-known video game developers in the industry. For several years, Donald Mustard has played a crucial role in creating the company’s vision as the loremaster of Fortnite.

Since his recent retirement from Epic as Chief Creative Officer (CCO), several players in the community are concerned about the individual who can carry on Mustard’s tradition of producing high-quality content for Fortnite. And it appears that Epic has found its man.

Fortnite and other initiatives that Mustard oversaw will now be led by Charlie Wen, a veteran of the video game and film industries who was recently appointed as Epic’s CCO.

Charlie Wen hired as the new Fortnite boss and Epic Games CCO

Charlie Wen is a well-known figure in the video game and film industries due to his distinguished history in both fields. The character design of Kratos was created by Wen for the first God of War game, and he led Marvel Studios’ Visual Development division for many years.

Wen has also been instrumental in leading Riot Games’ film division and has designed worlds for MCU films including Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and others.

On September 11, 2023, Wen announced the news on his official X page, promising that the upcoming journey will be “truly epic.”

Upon seeing the announcement, comments from the Fortnite community started pouring in as they welcomed Wen into the Epic ecosystem. One such player said, “Can’t wait to see what you got for us.”

Another one chimed in, “please pay attention to what the community wants.” Moreover, comments from renowned content creators like SypherPK and SquatingDog also poured in to welcome the new Fortnite boss.

“Awesome! Excited to see what you do in the world of Fortnite!” said Sypher in his comment. SquatingDog welcomed him by saying, “Excited to have you!”.

As Wen begins his tenure as Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, the Fortnite community is eager to see what he has in store, with some fans even speculating that the game will feature another Marvel or God of War crossover.