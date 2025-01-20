Fortnite’s most iconic location is finally coming back after 5 years

The most iconic location in the history of Fortnite is finally returning in full to the game after over five years in Fortnite OG Season 2.

Fortnite is a juggernaut of the gaming space. Whether it be thanks to its almost never-ending list of collabs and unique skins, in-game concerts, or more, Epic Games’ live-service title has something for everything.

While Fortnite is constantly evolving how players can experience the game, the reemergence of classic gameplay via Fortnite OG has brought back plenty of retro game modes, maps and more, much to the pleasure of fans who have been playing the game since it first launched in 2017.

After years of rumors and speculation, Fortnite is gearing up for its biggest return yet, with its most iconic location, Tilted Towers, finally set to return in Fortnite OG Season 2.

Fornite OG Season 2 will finally bring back Tilted Towers

Confirming the news via X (formerly Twitter), the official Fortnite page revealed that the beloved location would return and stated, “Clear your plans for January 31. We’re going full tilt.”

When Fortnite OG first launched, players were instantly calling on the devs to bring Tilted Towers back. And while it has been rebuilt several times on the map and evolved throughout the years, players could finally relieve their nostalgia by revisiting the original version of the POI.

Why is Tilted Towers still a beloved Fortnite location?

Initially found right at the center of the original Battle Royal map, Tilted Towers was the main battleground for players.

It had the most loot out of any spot in the game and as such, was constantly filled with players trying to land right on top, claim a vantage point and get the best weapons and gear they could in the process.

What’s more, the main building had plenty of levels and floors for players to hide and fight on, a clear grid that was easy to play while also maintaining intrigue thanks to its popularity.

It’s unclear if the new version of Tilted Towers that will arrive in Fortnite OG Season 2 will be the same as previously but regardless, expect to see plenty of players dropping into the hot spot when the area does go live on January 31, 2025.