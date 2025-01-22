Fortnite’s leaked King of the Hill collab points to major KOTH revival update

A leaked Fortnite x King of the Hill crossover suggests that we might finally get new information about the upcoming KOTH Revival series.

Mike Judge’s King of the Hill series was a landmark cartoon in the late 90s and 2000s, spanning 13 seasons before its finale in 2008.

A revival series with the characters aged up was confirmed in 2023 and is slated to premiere on Hulu in 2025, but a release date isn’t known. In fact, we’ve yet to even get an official trailer for the reboot.

That could finally be about to change, though, as a KOTH crossover with Fortnite was leaked and “coming soon,” and what better place to get eyes on the new series than the beloved battle royale.

King of the Hill revival news could be coming in Fortnite

So far, the leak has indicated that players will be getting a Hank Hill skin, but we can expect other characters to make appearances, too.

One such character is Hank’s son, Bobby, who will now be in his 20s and work as a chef in Dallas.

Voice actor Grey DeLisle even leaked an image of this new adult Bobby on Instagram in October, giving fans their first look at a character design in the new series.

This new design for Bobby could easily make its way to Fortnite and there are other classic characters still to be revealed such as Hank, Peggy, Dale, Bill, and Khan.

With Fortnite’s KOTH collab approaching, we could see official news about the revival series very soon, even before the crossover goes live.

Fortnite is also known to showcase trailer elements in-game, such as a special message from Emperor Palpatine that coincided with Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

While it’s possible that the KOTH x Fortnite collab only focuses on the classic series, it would be a missed marketing opportunity to really highlight the revival.

Interestingly, Alamo Beer Company is also scheduled to launch a KOTH-inspired Alamo beer in Texas starting Q1 2025 and will then roll out throughout the US in the next quarter, so we might finally have some KOTH news to coincide with the product’s launch.

Until then, players can keep enjoying a Godzilla Fortnite event where players can take control of the giant monster.