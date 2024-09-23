Fortnite’s Klombo has a special interaction that can easily be missed

Fan favorite icon Klombo in LEGO Fortnite has one special, wholesome interaction that can only be triggered by doing this particular thing in-game.

Klombo’s return to Fortnite was one of the highlights from the 31.20 Lost Isles update that many players were looking forward to. Unlike his first appearance in Chapter 5, Season 3, however, this time the massive dinosaur-like creature is exclusive to the LEGO mode.

That said, while he’s not in the Battle Royale, the LEGO mode actually features two types of Klombos. One is the OG Klombo, which veteran players would be familiar with, while the other is its LEGO counterpart—made entirely of bricks.

Only the LEGO version of Klombo can be tamed – but here’s the exciting part that many players may not be aware of. If you ride Klombo and take it to the OG Klombo’s location, you can actually see a secret interaction between these two.

Fortnite streamer and content creator NickEh30 showed this off in a clip. Spawning a LEGO Klombo right in front of the OG one resulted in a pretty wholesome interaction, where both these creatures started behaving like they were excited to see each other.

LEGO Klombo’s tiny jumps are another cute detail that makes this interaction so good. And as if that’s not adorable enough, both of them could also be seen just vibing together.

If you want to pull this off to see the interaction for yourself, you’ll need to get on the Battle Bus to reach the Lost Isles, as that’s where the Klombos spawn.

The OG one spawns in the lagoon, and while it can’t be ridden, you can still feed it food items from your inventory. As for the LEGO one, you’ll need to gather Klomberries to tame it, as this is its favorite snack.

Once tamed, you can ride it and use its abilities during exploration. Just be sure to stock up on the Klomberries if you want to keep doing so. Otherwise, you’ll get kicked out.