Fortnite’s Jujutsu Kaisen collab slammed as huge “fumble” for one big reason

Fortnite has just unveiled the second wave of Jujutsu Kaisen skins, but players aren’t happy with this set due to one particular thing.

Jujutsu Kaisen skins first appeared in Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 3, bringing the main protagonists from the franchise to the Battle Royale. As one of the most popular titles and anime collabs in the game, it’s no surprise that more characters have finally been introduced.

Unlike the first wave, however, the latest set features some of the most iconic villains, from Ryomen Sukuna and Mahito to Toji Fushiguro—all of whom came with additional cosmetics in a bundle.

Though the second wave of skins in a collab generally excites players, the same thing can’t exactly be said with this crossover, and it’s all mainly due to one reason.

Fortnite players are unhappy with “lazy” Toji Fushiguro skin

The main gripe players have with this collab is related to Toji Fushiguro’s appearance.

Whether in the anime community or social media, fans often associate Toji with his look from the Hidden Inventory arc of the show, which has him wearing a black shirt and a spirit resembling a massive worm-like creature wrapped around his neck.

Epic Games A closer look at the Toji Fushiguro skin from the second wave of the Jujutsu Kaisen collab.

So, when the second wave of the Jujutsu Kaisen collab first leaked, many speculated and hoped that this would be his style – though that ended up not being the case. Ultimately, once the skin finally hit the shop, many players were disappointed, as seen in a Reddit thread.

“Genuinely so lazy…” one user wrote. “Seriously, where is the outfit that is commonly associated with Toji?”

Others who have commented have also shared the same sentiment and confusion. One user even claimed that Epic’s not including the Hidden Inventory style is a “massive missed opportunity.”

Viz Media Players want this version of Toji Fushiguro as his outfit in Fortnite instead.

“The worm as a backbling with your pickaxe coming out of it would have been an instant cop. Inverted spear of heaven would have been such a cool pickaxe too,” they added.

Meanwhile, a different user even went as far as saying: “they gave him his s****iest fit and the ugly a** reainimated eyes.”

“Unbelievable they didn’t add Toji’s original style, no spear of heaven pickaxe, and no worm backbling. They totally fumbled,” one chimed in.

Following the number of complaints surrounding the skin, some players have hoped Epic would pull off another ‘Espresso treatment’ for this collaboration.