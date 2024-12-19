Fortnite’s Halo Master Chief skin rumored to be returning after almost 3 years

Fortnite leakers have unveiled the exact date of when players could expect the Master Chief skin from the Halo collab to return to the game. Here’s what you should know.

Fortnite is brimming with plenty of cosmetics as new skins get introduced every season. With a massive list of ever-growing collabs, the Battle Royale is known to feature characters from other video games besides popular brands and celebrities.

Among them is Master Chief, a highly sought-after skin from Halo. This skin was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 5, and it came with additional cosmetics referring to the hit science fiction game. The thing is… it’s been over 900 days since it was seen in the Item Shop.

For a while now, fans who missed out have been begging for this to return—and it looks like that’s going to be the case, at least according to leaks.

Leaks claim Master Chief skin is set to return soon

In an X post, well-known leaker HYPEX has claimed that the Master Chief skin will return to Fortnite on December 23, 2024. If this is accurate, then Halo fans are definitely in for a treat.

While the bundle isn’t live yet at the time of writing, assuming nothing has changed, players can expect to purchase the outfit for 1,500 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, the whole bundle should cost around 2,600 V-Bucks.

Here are all the cosmetics included in the collab:

Master Chief skin + additional style

Battle Legend Back Bling

Gravity Hammer Pickaxe

UNSC Pelican Glider

Lil’ Warthog Traversal Emote

Epic hasn’t officially mentioned anything yet about the return of this skin, but Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is already shaping up to be exciting so far. There are a ton of things to look forward to – and not just this skin but also rewards from the Winterfest event as the cozy cabin is set to return.

Other than this, leaks have also claimed that a Cyberpunk 2077 and Hatsune Miku collab could be coming. The latter even already has an easter egg in-game that players have spotted.