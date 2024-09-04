Fortnite’s Gwenpool is literally just insulting players – and they love it

Fortnite just added Gwenpool, the pink-haired Marvel anti-hero, and she has broken the fourth wall like it’s her day job.

When Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 launched with its Marvel-themed skins, revamped loot pool, and new locations, players were excited. The map was swarmed by characters like Captain Jones, Mysterio, and Emma Frost. However, despite all the hype, one face was conspicuously absent: Gwenpool.

She was technically trapped in a cell in The Raft, handing out a secret questline that could grant you some extra XP.

But a month after the season’s start, Gwenpool has arrived in Fortnite with all her fourth-wall-breaking glory. Her chaotic attitude has made her one of the most exciting NPCs of the season.

You can find Gwenpool hanging out at Reckless Railways, ready to dish out some “helpful” advice.

Ask her for Fortnite tips, and she’ll quip back, “I dunno. Pick up a weapon, aim it, and win I guess? If you can’t do that… Skill issue, dude.” If you don’t want to get roasted, you can chat about her being a superhero or her cute Pig.

Gwenpool comes armed with her own Dual Micro SMGs and she’s one of the few NPCs who sells mythic gear in Fortnite. Thanks to this, you can buy the mythic version of the fast-firing SMGs directly from her, which weren’t available in the game before.

However, the Dual Micro SMGs aren’t moddable. When brought to a bench, players will get the message: “Equip a moddable weapon to see available options.”

For a bit of flavor, the standard message has been scribbled with a Pig-Gwen icon and a snarky message from Gwenpool herself: “WHY WOULD IT BE MODDABLE? IT’S ALREADY PERFECT.”

Unsurprisingly, the community likes Gwenpool just as much. Social media is buzzing with comments like, “Gwenpool is… an appropriately toxic Fortnite NPC,” and “She was inspired by the community lol.” Gwenpool’s sarcastic energy has been resonating with players. As a third one put it, “Once again she has the best dialog in the game.”

After a week of backlash over storms insta-killing them and the “best skin” drama in Super Styles, Epic might finally be getting something right with Gwenpool’s design.