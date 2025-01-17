Fortnite’s Godzilla update will have one huge drawback

Fortnite players are already frustrated and begging Epic to fix one thing regarding the upcoming Godzilla update.

Fortnite has just teased its highly-anticipated Godzilla update, showcasing the titan in all its glory stomping around the island while causing chaos. So far, it’s been revealed that the Godzilla will be able to have three special abilities.

With players also being able to get fragments that give them buffs, along with a unique Medallion, things are already shaping up to be quite interesting. However, there’s one big catch that the community isn’t taking well.

To become Godzilla, you have to find a portal on the map. Now, because it was mentioned that there will be a “special chance that a portal will appear”, players are already getting flashbacks to the infamous Doom Island spawn rate in a previous chapter.

It’s going to be Doom Island and Earth Sprites all over again

While the update isn’t live yet at the time of writing, and the exact spawn rate of the portal has yet to be revealed, many players on social media are already frustrated regarding the case with the portal not having a guaranteed spawn every match.

epic games The mighty Godzilla as seen on the island.

For the uninitiated, during the Absolute Doom season, the Isle of Doom only had a 5% spawn rate. It was so low that seeing a player being able to become Doom was an absolutely rare occurrence. Of course, this also meant that not everyone was lucky enough to be able to try his Mythic.

A similar situation can be applied with Earth Sprites in the current season. Yes, they both have been buffed in terms of spawn rate, but players can’t help but feel like the new Godzilla update will leave them upset yet again.

Upset players suggest their solutions to fix the issue

Regarding how rare the portal can potentially be, one player wrote: “I was lucky to have gotten to be Doom during the Marvel season but my friends didn’t. They really should consider having Godzilla be every match.”

A lot of players are also suggesting that the Godzilla should be a separate LTM with 100% spawn rate. This way, it’d be a lot more fair as players won’t have to hop from one match to another hoping the portal will spawn.

While many share the same sentiment, however, some players argue this is a good thing as to not disrupt the Battle Royale too much.