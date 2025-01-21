Fortnite’s Godzilla event is fun but here’s 3 ways to make it better

Fortnite’s highly anticipated Godzilla x Kong event was finally released on January 17, offering players the chance to control a massive Godzilla NPC on the map during matches.

Fortnite fans have praised the event for letting them control the legendary kaiju, allowing them to unleash three powerful abilities as they stomp across the island, and the chance to earn the unique Godzilla Medallion dropped upon the giant lizard’s defeat.

However, despite the hype, we think there are some kaiju-sized problems. So, without further ado, here’s a list of three ideas that could help the King of Monsters live up to his name.

1. Make Godzilla stomp into every match

Epic Games Godzilla’s spawn rate issue is the event’s biggest disadvantage.

Even after Fortnite increased Godzilla’s spawn rate from 20% to 40%, encounters with the massive monster still feel too rare, and that remains the event’s biggest issue.

With spawns limited to less than half of Battle Royale matches, the odds of controlling the NPC are slim, and even then, his appearance is heavily dependent on your proximity to one of seven randomly spawning portal points. Moreover, it’s easy to get tilted hours later when your friend steals your thunder and jumps head-first into the portal.

Since the event revolves around Godzilla’s takeover, players already expect him to appear. Why not make him spawn in every match? Those seeking a break from the kaiju chaos can always escape to Fortnite OG, Reload, or other alternative modes.

2. Just add Kong already

Epic Games / Dexerto Kong has his own skin in the Item Shop, but is not yet playable.

It’s all well and good teasing the two facing off against each other at the start of matches, but if you’re adding one in as an NPC you can control, why not add Kong and make the collab an in-game faceoff to begin with? That way, everybody’s chances of being a titan have been doubled and it’s far more epic.

Rumors suggest this feature may already be in the works, but with Epic stating the event will end on January 31, then time is swiftly running out. While balancing will be key to maintaining fair play, this would turn the experience into a true Godzilla vs. Kong showdown—something that should have been introduced alongside the kaiju’s exclusive skins

3. Remove Godzilla portals or just make it a LTM

Epic Games Godzilla can be eliminated by players on the map.

We don’t need more portals on the map for players to just camp around. Instead, introduce a fair and randomized system where all players have an equal chance to encounter and activate a transformation into a Titan. This way, players can experience the thrill of becoming a giant rampaging monster while striving for victory in the Battle Royale without worrying about Godzilla sweats.

For casual players who only hop on a few times a week or for even more limited hours, the current portal system and low spawn rates could mean missing out on the chance to become Godzilla entirely.

By removing or adjusting portals—or introducing a more relaxed classic LTM mode—everyone would have a fair opportunity to live their kaiju dream while keeping it fun and accessible.

These three monstrous upgrades would amp up Godzilla’s takeover and bring more titan warfare to players. Even without these changes, though, it’s already been a blast—something past events just didn’t have or were over before you could even roar!

When compared to a similar collaboration with Warzone, some players have suggested Epic adopt features like invincible, AI-controlled NPCs that destroy the map. But in our eyes, Fortnite’s Godzilla event blows it out of the water.