Fortnite’s Godzilla event is better than Warzone’s & it’s not even close

Back in 2022, Warzone released Operation Monarch. This limited-time mode saw up to 60 players duke it out against one another, while legendary Titans Kong and Godzilla stomped across Caldera. It was initially thrilling to see these ancient rivals appear in CoD, but they quickly felt like hollow caricatures that failed to live up to their destructive nature.

Aside from Godzilla occasionally unleashing his atomic breath onto the shores of Caldera, and Kong accidentally crushing players underfoot – the two monsters never felt like a threat. In fact, you were more likely to be killed by other players than at the hands (claws?) of these colossal beasts.

To make matters even worse, Godzilla and Kong never fought one another – they just strolled around the island, taking in the sights and yelled at one another like drunks in a car park. As you can imagine, this didn’t go down well with the CoD community, many of whom had high hopes for the event.

So, when it was revealed that the King of Monsters would be making his way to Fortnite, it felt like Monsterverse fans had another shot at seeing their favorite kaiju get the battle royale justice he deserves. And, for the most part, Fortnite has achieved what Call of Duty couldn’t.

Fortnite Godzilla event leaves CoD in the dust

Fortnite’s Godzilla gameplay isn’t just a mere spectacle; it’s hectic, silly, and, most importantly, great fun. After all, what’s better than watching Godzilla lazily stomp his way through the map? Well, physically playing as Godzilla. Unlike, CoD’s lackluster Operation Monarch event, one lucky player in each Fortnite match can become the King of Monsters.

Even if you never get lucky enough to be the toothy terror, just watching a player-controlled Godzilla obliterate Sea Port City as teams frantically try to drive away is enough to get any Monsterverse fan’s heart pounding.

Despite not being in the game as a playable character (yet), Kong also sometimes appears on the map. Currently, his only purpose is to drop Monarch supply drops, which include Rail Guns and Shield Bubbles.

Epic Games Godzilla is a real threat in Fortnite.

While you can defeat Godzilla with regular bullets, some well-timed Rail Gun beams and the added protection from the Sheild Bubbles help overcome this gargantuan threat. If you manage to deal the most damage, you’ll be rewarded with the Godzilla Medallion – an awesome item that gives you a permanent dash ability.

If that isn’t enough, you’ll also receive the explosive Burst Quad Launcher that can make short work of both vehicles and enemy players. So, while you can simply avoid Godzilla or let his timer run out, there’s a lot of incentive to both become him and take him down.

While there have been complaints surrounding Godzilla’s spawn rate, Fortnite’s latest live event is a triumphant roar that deserves to be heard, and one that other popular live service games could learn from when using the Godzilla IP.