Fortnite’s Dr. Doom was meant to be a villain – but it turns out he saved the world

Doctor Doom stormed into Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, cloaked in mystery, as the ominous secret skin everyone wanted but also feared.

The community thought Doctor Doom was the ultimate villain, ready to wreak havoc on our beloved island. And honestly, who could blame them?

If his appearance in the Absolute Doom trailer was anything to go by, he was a walking apocalypse harnessing the devastating powers of Pandora’s Box.

His ominous Castle Doom was a shrine to his conquests, littered with gruesome trophies like The Thing, reduced to a mere throne. I mean, the guy kept Human Torch’s still-beating heart as a living furnace.

But, to my and the Fortnite community’s shock, while everyone was panicking about his plans to tear the Fortnite island apart, Doctor Doom was actually saving it.

Press B to thank Doctor Doom

Epic Games Show Dr. Doom some gratitude.

Sure, Doctor Doom turned heroes into furniture, but let’s focus on the bigger picture – he spared us from Megalo Don’s reign of terror.

At the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, Megalo Don was more than ready to delete the island with his Nitro Farms and Leviathan. That’s when Doctor Doom, our unsung hero, swept in to save the day.

Forget about thanking the bus driver. I want to press B to thank Doctor Doom.

Doom’s move wasn’t about mindless destruction; it was strategic. His influence stabilized the island at a time when it could have crumbled under Megalo Don’s onslaught. Doom set up shop, built a city, and even got a train running in Fortnite. Public transportation in this battle royale is a real miracle.

Unlike most hostile NPCs on the map, Doctor Doom’s goons are totally chill unless you pick a fight first. It’s almost as if Doom was a misunderstood genius all along.

Antihero? Yes. Villain? Not so much

Epic Games Not evil, just mistunderstood.

Someone in the Fortnite Reddit pointed out Fortnite’s version of Doctor Doom is “chaotic good.” I’m inclined to agree.

The truth is, if it weren’t for Doom’s intervention, we’d probably be getting gnawed on by a Nitro-hungry Wasteland Warrior who’s desperately in need of vitamin D.

Yes, Doctor Doom did siphon some power from Pandora’s Box, but did he use it to enslave the world? No, he kept it all in check, likely hoping someone would finally free his mom’s soul and give the guy a break. Let’s face it, if the Doctor himself had set his sights on total destruction, we’d be… doomed.

Joking aside, maybe Doctor Doom isn’t the heartless villain everyone thought he was in Fortnite. He saved the island in his own twisted way, and frankly, Fortnite has seen far worse.

Remember The Cube Queen? She tried to obliterate the entire map with alien fleets. Even Midas, who wasn’t exactly evil, caused chaos with that disastrous device of his. Doom is practically a saint compared to these maniacs.

Doctor Doom entered Fortnite as a supposed villain, but his actions spoke louder than his dark persona. While the community braced for catastrophe, Doom quietly held the island together, warding off an even greater threat.

Sure, he’s not perfect – his taste in home decor is downright horrifying – but, in the grand scheme of Fortnite’s ever-chaotic universe, Doom might just be the unexpected hero we never knew we needed.

Maybe, just maybe, if someone returns his mom’s soul, he’ll finally leave us alone. Until then, let’s cut the guy some slack. He’s saved us more than we’re willing to admit, even if it means sitting on a throne made out of The Thing.