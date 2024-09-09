Fortnite’s Doom Island weekend buff left players disappointed

After Doom Island’s spawn rate increased temporarily over the first weekend of September, many Fortnite players were left disappointed as the island’s rarity was still so prevalent.

Fortnite’s 31.10 update for the Absolute Doom event introduced the Ultra Doom mythic which was just way too hard to get. Doom Island normally only has a 5% chance to spawn in your Battle Royale match.

Fortunately, the weekend of September 6-8 buffed the Ultra Doom mythic to appear 12% of the time, a 7% spawn rate increase.

Article continues after ad

Despite this decent increase in the island’s spawn rate, the majority of players online have claimed that the buff was disappointing, as the mythic still rarely showed up.

September 9 marked the day that Doom Island went back to normal with a 5% spawn chance, and many of the replies to this post on X were from fans who never once saw the Isle of Doom show up.

Article continues after ad

“[H]asn’t spawned at all for me,” one response claimed, alongside plenty of other replies. A few players said they found it just the previous night on Sunday, September 8, but it doesn’t mean they claimed the power for themselves.

Article continues after ad

“I saw it once last night, got up on it, was trying to figure out how to become Doom, than other people showed up and I died,” one comment said. Even another fan explained how they died in the game where the island appeared.

The good news is that Fortnite just made a post on X teasing the possibility of Doom’s spawn rate increasing in the future.

This should hopefully leave disappointed players with some hope that they will find the Isle of Doom more often in the future once Epic Games inevitably increases its spawn chance.

Article continues after ad

Other than the low occurrence of Doom Island, many Fortnite players are worried that Captain Jones’ endgame is nearing.