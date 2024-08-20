Fortnite’s Captain America Shield has a surprising counter you should know

If you’re one of the many struggling to fight against Fortnite players using the Captain America Shield, you’re not alone. Fortunately, there’s a method to countering the shield that you should know about before hopping into your next game.

The Absolute Doom event in Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite brought along Marvel-themed skins and items, one of which was the Captain America Shield Mythic. Players can use the shield to protect themselves while also tossing it at far-away enemies for impressive damage.

Having the shield for yourself is great, but going against a player with this Mythic is incredibly annoying. It’s difficult to deal any damage when players are blocking with it, and it’s nearly impossible to dodge the shield when it’s thrown at you.

To ensure that your next Fortnite encounter against a foe using the Captain America Shield goes smoothly, there’s an easy counter method for you to break the enemy’s shield and take them down.

How to counter Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite

Propsering, a popular Fortnite player, made an Instagram post sharing a simple way to win against this Vibranium shield. Once you understand the basics of this technique, you can copy it for your own Fortnite games.

To easily counter the Captain America Shield in Fortnite, you’ll want to follow these steps:

Create distance between you and the enemy with the shield. Spam the shield with an Automatic AR. Once the shield breaks, defeat the enemy.

Once you keep some distance between you and your enemy using any mobility you can (such as the War Machine Hover Jets), spam the shield with an Automatic AR.

Prospering started the attack using a Shotgun, which is also great for heavy damage against it.

After a few hits, the shield-bearer should get frazzled, and you’ll break the shield in no time. Even if the enemy throws the shield at you instead of blocking, this leaves them vulnerable to body damage.

Now that you know the best counter method against Captain America’s Shield, keep an eye out for the special chest spawn locations to get mythics of your own. Also, you can find out ways to level up fast this season.

