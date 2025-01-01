Fortnite’s awesome Dragon Ball skins are back, but there’s one major problem

Fortnite‘s incredible Dragon Ball skins are finally back after five months, but there’s one major problem if you fancy jumping out of the Battle Bus as your favorite character — you can’t actually buy them.

If you’ve played even a second of Fortnite over the years, you’ll know that the game is absolutely stacked full of crossovers and collabs with other popular franchises, musicians, and athletes. One of those is Dragon Ball, the ultra-popular anime and manga that’s been following the story of Goku since 1984.

If you’re like me, Dragon Ball played an incredibly important role in your childhood and beyond, so it’s no surprise that every time skins from the franchise appear in Fortnite’s Item Shop, the community gets excited. Unfortunately, even though the skins are supposed to be there right now, we can’t actually get our hands on them at the moment.

Epic Games / Toei Black Goku is supposed to be in our Item Shop right now.

Fortnite’s Item Shop isn’t showing the Dragon Ball skins

That’s because, as noticed by FNBRintel and ShiinaBR, Epic Games made a fatal error when preparing the Item Shop for January 1, adding the Dragon Ball skins to the store but forgetting to include a section for them.

That means that while they are sitting there, there’s no way for us to see them, meaning nobody can spend the V-Bucks required to access them. It’s kind of like a store getting a delivery of brand-new sneakers on release day but forgetting to put them out on the shop floor. We know they’re in the back, but we just can’t buy them.

As for what we’re waiting to get, FNBRintel confirmed that the awesome Goku Black skin is scheduled to return for the first time since August 2024, alongside the Frieza, Trunks, and Android 17 & 18 skins. There are also multiple pickaxes, including Frieza’s Spaceship Staff and the Ki-Scythe.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when Epic Games will fix the error and allow us to purchase the skins. The developers are currently on Christmas vacation and aren’t expected to return until January 6, so it could be that we have a few days to wait until they can add Dragon Ball’s space.