Fortnite’s accidental global chat feature already has players concerned

Following Fortnite accidentally adding global text chat to the game for a short time, players have expressed their concerns regarding this feature.

The Fortnite 33.11 update rolled out earlier and many players were surprised after noticing it was possible to communicate with others through what appears to be a global chat feature.

While a text chat feature has already been available for creator-made islands, that’s not been the case with other modes, particularly Battle Royale. So, naturally, upon seeing this, many were a little shocked – though it didn’t last long as it was then removed, likely because it was a bug.

Article continues after ad

Since then, many have shared their thoughts in a Reddit thread regarding whether something like this should actually make it to the game. So far, many players are already concerned.

A Fortnite global chat feature would be chaotic according to players

If you’ve played other competitive games, chances are you’re already familiar with everything that could happen via text chat.

Article continues after ad

Toxicity is something that’s just bound to happen no matter what – even when the Battle Royale doesn’t have a chat feature. Some players have already been using “confrontational” emotes to ruin others’ experiences. To many players, having a chat feature on top of this could only “go well” in a sarcastic way.

Article continues after ad

“The internet is a wholesome place with no bullying or harassment at all right!?” wrote one user.

A different user commented: “Things will go horribly wrong. I can already imagine the messages on there,” while another one claimed having this in a game that had to ban certain emotes is “surely a great idea.”

“I’ve been playing this game Delta Force and holy s*** the world chat in there is wild. Some of the most degenerate s*** I’ve seen, I wonder how this will turn out lol,” one chimed in.

Article continues after ad

While many echoed the same sentiment, a portion of the comments have also mentioned that this would be a great addition, particularly to those who prefer not to use voice chat or simply just want a “source for new entertainment.”