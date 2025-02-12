Fortnite leak claims two Yakuza characters are “coming soon”

Fortnite leakers claim an upcoming collaboration with Yakuza will include two beloved characters from the Sega series.

Over the last several years, Fortnite has hosted dozens of crossovers with other popular brands, including more than a few game franchises.

Everyone from Kratos and Master Chief to Lara Croft and Chun-Li has appeared in the battle royale’s Item Shop at one point or another. Rumors about future Fortnite collaborations suggest Epic plans on bringing even more game characters into the mix.

Interestingly, the latest leak claims characters from a beloved Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio series are next in line.

Fortnite to add Yakuza characters soon, leakers claim

Well-known leakers Loolo and Wenso allege that two prominent figures from the Like a Dragon series, formerly known as Yakuza, are “coming soon” to Fortnite.

If true, players will be able to get their hands on skins modeled after series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and recurring character Goro Majima.

It’s worth noting that the post from Loolo says the “first wave” will include Kazuma and Goro, which implies the Fortnite and Yakuza crossover will eventually extend beyond just these this pair of skins.

What else the supposed collaboration may include remains to be seen, though.

Epic Games itself has yet to formally announce any of the above details, so these leaks – despite coming from reliable sources – should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

The leak has surfaced just as Epic begins winding down Chapter 6 Season 1, whose theme centers around Japanese mythology. But the Yakuza brand would also fit right at home with Season 2, which officially kicks off on Friday, February 21.

Subtitled Lawless, the map for Fortnite’s next season will notably feature a new location known as Crime City. It’s not hard to imagine the likes of Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima wreaking havoc in such a locale.