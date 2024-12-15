Fortnite players praise Epic for taking down “scummy” XP glitch map videos

After releasing an updated Fan Content Policy, Epic has started targeting Fortnite XP glitch map videos on YouTube and fans couldn’t be happier.

Epic enabled XP earnings for UEFN and Creative content in April 2023, giving players more of an incentive to engage with user-created maps. The company aimed to let players “earn XP at a similar average rate,” regardless of game mode.

This naturally engendered the rise of countless Islands being built for the sole purpose of quick and easy XP gains – and some content creators have long been accused of misleading unwitting Fortnite players.

Epic’s actions following its Fan Content Policy update on December 13 indicate it has also noticed some concerning trends.

Fortnite content creators hit with copyright strikes on XP glitch map videos

In a Twitter/X post, creator Lootstation said Epic has taken down several of their XP map videos on YouTube. “These copyright strikes are happening without warning or any clear explanation,” reads the statement in part.

According to the YouTuber, “the Fortnite End User License Agreement (EULA) was updated Friday the 13th, and we started receiving strikes shortly after that. We believe this may be related to the recent change.”

Lootstation claims their videos don’t violate Epic’s terms because they have never “misled” or “lied” to viewers. However, Fortnite fans disagree.

One user’s response to the message reads, “Almost all of your videos are XP ‘glitch’ maps. Stop lying.”

Epic Games

UEFN creator Redupper also chimed in by applauding Epic for “finally taking action against XP glitch [videos] which are not [real].”

Other responses hit back at Lootstation for the channel’s “scummy” titles and thumbnails, which promote maps that supposedly feature high XP gains. The truth is that every UEFN and Creative map rewards the same amount of XP.

Fortnite’s subreddit has similarly praised Epic for striking down XP glitch map videos. One commenter said of the news, “Good, these dudes just scam kids 90% of the time. Predatory tactics, fake videos, just to get that creator revenue.”

This Fan Content Policy shift comes amid a season of great change for Fortnite as a whole. In December alone, the game has expanded with Chapter 6, Ballistic Mode, and LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.